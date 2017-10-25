VMP Showcases Rugged FRM Series Non-Penetrating Roof Mounts at 2017 ISC East

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2017 - Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce it will showcase its FRM Series of non-penetrating roof mounts during ISC East 2017, held in New York from Nov. 15-16 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, booth # 633.

“The versatile FRM-Series is a non-penetrating roof mount designed for wireless security surveillance systems, as well as DBS, off-air antenna, and satellite internet systems,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Using standard 8in x 8in x 16in cinderblocks as ballast, the FRM-Series provides a great way to roof mount security equipment without damaging the roofing surface and can also serve as a mounting base for many of the security industry’s popular parapet mounts. All VMP non-penetrating roof mounts provide installation strength and durability for lasting reliability and peace-of-mind.”

The FRM Series non-penetrating roof mounts are constructed of steel and use standard concrete blocks to anchor. Specifications of the three models and available accessory include:

FRM-125 – 60in mast with 1.25in O.D.

· - product dimensions: 35 in x 35in x 60.5in

· - product weight: 28 lbs

·- MSRP: $137.95

FRM-166 – 30in mast with 1.66in O.D.

·- product dimensions: 35 in x 35in x 30.5in

·- product weight: 27 lbs

·- MSRP: $132.95

FRM-200 – 30in mast with 2in O.D.

·- product dimensions: 35 in x 35in x 30.5in

·- product weight: 28 lbs

·- MSRP: $132.95

FRM-MAT – Protective Rubber mat; works with all FRM non-pen mounts

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

