Miller Products Help Videographer Capture Images of Scotland's Elusive Wildcat in Its Natural Habitat

SCOTLAND, OCTOBER 24, 2017 - Filmmaker and Videographer Jason Henwood recently had the chance to work on a passion project in the rugged terrain of Scotland, choosing Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovative camera support solutions, to help capture footage of the subject of his documentary film, the Scottish Wildcat.

This very rare and beautiful animal is confined to the Scottish Highlands. Known for its elusive nature, the large predator is sometimes mistaken for the common housecat, but the near-extinct species could not be further from that. Henwood's documentary set out to educate the public on what makes the Wildcat so unique and how its resourcefulness has helped it survive deforestation and varying habitats.

Henwood teamed up with Director Katie Wardle, trekking into rugged mountains and dense woodlands to capture the footage. With the demanding requirements in mind, they knew equipment selection was critical, and would need to be as light as possible and incredibly durable. To find the best solution, Henwood and Wardle reached out to Miller, who recommended the right combination of fluid heads and tripods for the job. Henwood and Wardle began their project knowing that Miller's ArrowX7 fluid head and Solo 100 3 Stage Carbon Fiber Tripod were the solution to capturing the footage they needed.

The Solo 100 3 Stage Carbon Fiber Tripod allowed for a rapid set up for Henwood, eliminating the need for a spreader with an innovative leg angle control that incorporates a safety lock to ensure quick and easy tripod set up. "In less than ideal and very windy conditions, I was literally able to set my camera up and be ready for shooting within a minute or two," noted Henwood. "With the Solo 100, I am afforded the greatest degree of freedom without compromising the stability of the tripod."

Miller's ArrowX7 fluid head provided the precise pan and tilts, crucial to capturing shots with long lenses, in the terrain of Scotland as quickly as they happened. This was used in conjunction with the ARRI AMIRA and, at times, a 2x Doubler, which allowed Henwood to reach up to 500mm for closeups of the Wildcat's prey. The hunted animals that were filmed included hare, rabbit and red squirrels, all of which can be hard to capture on camera.

Henwood applauded the product saying, "Miller's ArrowX7 with its wide payload range, precision fluid drag and counterbalance delivered the flexibility, speed of set up and accuracy of shot is exactly what was needed for this production environment."

The Last Highland Tiger recently made its world premiere at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival on Friday, October 20, in New York.

