Magewell Named to 2017 Streaming Media 100 List of Leading Online Video Innovators

October 23, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: For the second consecutive year, Magewell has been honored as one of the Streaming Media 100, Streaming Media magazine's annual list of "the 100 companies that matter most in online video." Selected from amongst well over 1000 industry vendors by a panel of 10 streaming media experts, the 2017 Streaming Media 100 highlights the technology and service providers doing the most innovative work in online video today and leading the market into the future.

Magewell's USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external capture devices has also been named a finalist in the Capture Hardware category of this year's Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards. Held annually by Streaming Media magazine and its online properties, the Readers' Choice Awards recognize the best online video solutions, services and innovations as independently voted by end users. The top three vote-getters in each category become finalists, with the winners to be announced on November 3 at the Streaming Media West conference in Huntington Beach, California.

"The Streaming Media 100 is our yearly effort to shine the spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of all of the amazing content that viewers are watching online and over-the-top," said Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. "These are the companies that our editors and contributors have determined to be the cream of the crop -- the most important, most innovative, and most influential companies providing streaming and OTT technologies, products, and services."

"We are very pleased to again be recognized by Streaming Media's group of industry experts as one of the companies making the most impact in the market," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "We constantly strive to make the production of high-quality streaming content easier and more accessible for all types of users, and this honor is yet another sign that we're succeeding. 2017 has been a record year for Magewell, with tremendous customer growth and many new product introductions, and we look forward to building on these achievements as we head into 2018."

Magewell designs and develops hardware and software for the capture, management, playout and transformation of digital media. The company's solutions are the preferred choices of users, systems integrators and OEMs for applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, gaming, corporate collaboration, virtual reality (VR) production and more.

Magewell has unveiled a wide array of powerful new products this year. Building on the proven benefits of the company's USB Capture devices with advanced features including signal loop-through and enhanced audio support, the USB Capture Plus series enables all types of computers to easily capture HD or 4K signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface. New models have expanded the 4K connectivity choices in the Pro Capture line of PCIe cards, while the Flex I/O family brings the benefits of Magewell's capture solutions to playout and output applications. Last but not least, the new Eco Capture series of M.2 cards combines the quality and reliability of the Pro Capture family with reduced space and power requirements for OEM developers.

Magewell will exhibit in booth 311 at Streaming Media West, taking place November 2-3. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of video and audio processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its I/O devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.