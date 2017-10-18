IHSE USA at SMPTE 2017:

SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017)

IHSE Selected as an EVS Innovation Partner to Support Enhanced Broadcast Solutions

At SMPTE 2017, IHSE USA will demo an EVS XT3 server unit connected with the IHSE Draco enterprise KVM matrix switch to show how the LSM remote control unit can be shared in parallel with a standard keyboard and mouse at a workstation. Using the vario 474 series extenders for DVI-I, enhanced with the optional 474-BSX card for RS-422 control connections, IHSE experts will demonstrate how simple it is to connect multiple servers for quick access from a single workstation.

Draco vario Extenders to Support SDI Signal Formats

IHSE will give SMPTE 2017 attendees a close-up look at the Draco vario SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. IHSE's latest SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber.

An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the extender can switch any of the DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.

Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or missional-critical environments, or the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.

New Draco ultra 493 Series DisplayPort 4K KVM Extenders

SMPTE 2017 will mark the debut of IHSE's Draco ultra 493 Series DisplayPort extenders, which enable CPU operation from a remotely located workstation (including a DisplayPort 1.1 monitor, a keyboard, and a pointing device) over a single fiber connection. 493 Series extenders support the transfer of fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 30-hertz refresh rate and full-color depth (24-bit, 4:4:4), as well as audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output, as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS232.

IHSE to Demonstrate Integrated Multiscreen Control (MSC) Feature for KVM Matrix Switching

At SMPTE 2017, visitors to the IHSE booth will see a demonstration of the Draco KVM extenders' multiscreen control (MSC) functionality, which lets operators seamlessly move a mouse across multiple displays to provide instant access to any active CPU source connected through the KVM switch. By simply moving the mouse cursor within an assigned MSC display, users will automatically gain control of the CPU with full keyboard and mouse functions. Users no longer have to change devices manually or have multiple keyboard and mouse devices at a workstation.

Multiscreen control is an integral part of all Draco switches. Within IHSE's tera tool configuration software, up to four adjacent console units can be assigned for MSC capabilities. Multiple MSC display setups are supported. In addition, multihead devices such as IHSE's 482 series Dual Head extenders are supported.

By combining the advanced technology of IHSE's flex-port technology and MSC capabilities, multiscreen control has become simple and cost effective: A single keyboard and mouse are all users need to push content onto any connected display. MSC allows users to manage the content that will be displayed on each screen via IHSE's OSD or hot key commands so that any connected CPU is instantaneously accessible.

Company Overview:

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

