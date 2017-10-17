Middle Atlantic Redesigns Website as Part of Its Ongoing Commitment to Customer Service Excellence

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Oct. 17, 2017 — Middle Atlantic Products today announced that it has deployed a new design to the company's website, middleatlantic.com. The latest evolution of the website adds visually rich functionality and navigation options that make it more responsive and allow customers to quickly find information on their buying journey to build great systems. The new digital experience is part of Middle Atlantic's ongoing commitment to provide its customers with excellent service and solutions.

"While our previous website design certainly served as a great foundation for delivering our most popular tools and resources, we knew we could make it even better," said Rebeca Villareale, marketing manager at Middle Atlantic. "Working with customers, our marketing and digital operations teams created a more user-friendly, intuitive interface. With these new enhancements, the site aligns with our vision of delivering a positive customer experience."

This redesign makes the site fully responsive, providing users with convenient access to all the features and capabilities, whether they are working from a PC or mobile device. New navigation options also help customers quickly find the solutions and information they're looking for, as well as help new users get started. Additional features include: more pathways to the site's most popular resources, including Custom Rackshelf Search, Design Tools, and technical documents; visually rich and interactive feature guides for products and vertical market solutions, where customers can explore how products come together to complete an application; and additional ways for visitors to share and engage with the site through Middle Atlantic's social media channels, giving them another way to connect with the company and get the support they need to design and build a system that meets their requirements.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North & Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

