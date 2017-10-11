Visual Data Burbank goes LIVE with Tedial Evolution

Malaga, Spain –Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Visual Data Management Systems (VDMS), provider of multichannel media management services, has deployed a duplicate of its London Tedial Evolution MAM system at its Burbank, CA location. VDMS works with intellectual property rights owners and their licensees to supply post-production services in the TV & Film digital media supply chain as the premiere safe custodian of master materials and the partner trusted to securely manufacture media deliverables.

The Tedial Evolution MAM and workflows are uniquely configured to support the VDMS post-production requirements, that include allowing their end clients control options such as determining content storage and retention policies and access to long term archives on LTO tapes. Evolution maintains tight media management controls to ensure clients can only access their own content. To comply with VDMS designs, the Tedial Evolution MAM is configured to support up to 32 individual audio tracks and proxies with automatic storyboard creation. Enhancing the post-production system, clients can include custom metadata as well as support sidecar metadata files, and content can be exported with or without transcode operations to meet any delivery requirement.

A mirror of the Tedial Evolution configuration deployed in VDMS’s London flagship facility, the Burbank system features cross-site synchronization so that client content can be registered in either system, and both operations can provide format transcode and content delivery services. Other features include: automatic or manual Quality Control workflows, enhanced media clip selection tools, the ability to assign content to Access Control Lists (ACLs) to manage access as well as share common content, and the ability to use Edit Decision Lists (EDLs) to create “logical” versions of media for later use. The Evolution platform has been integrated with production editing tools as well as Xytech Media Pulse and Aspera Faspex which provides end customers a portal to log-in and review their delivery instructions via Xytech Media Order.

Future enhancements to the system are planned by VDMS and Tedial. “In Visual Data, Tedial has found a true forward-thinking partner with plans to extend world-class production services to their clients in North America and Europe,” says Esther Mesas, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Tedial. “VDMS has their finger on the pulse of the industry, and has assisted us in defining and configuring a Tedial Evolution solution that gives them a real competitive advantage in today’s post-production world.”

