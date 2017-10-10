Core SWX Showcases Latest Battery in the Hypercore Line, Hypercore SLIM 98, at 2017 NAB NY

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 10, 2017 - Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, brings the Hypercore SLIM 98 to NAB NY 2017 (Booth N824). Completing the evolution of the successful Hypercore line of batteries, the new Hypercore SLIM 98 combines the compact design of the Hypercore SLIM HC8 with a 98wh capacity. This latest advancement is the ideal power solution for smaller format cameras, drones, and remote and travelling video productions.

The Hypercore SLIM 98 is a 98wh/6.6Ah battery with a 12A load, and like all batteries in the Hypercore range, it employs the very latest in Lithium Ion technology. The Hypercore cell was constructed with the specific purpose of handling and sustaining high power draws. The cells can withstand up to a 12A for extended periods of time without diminishing service life. It's available in a 3-Stud Mount and a V-Mount, and compatible with most industry cameras. Modeled after the low-profile form factor of the HC8, the Hypercore SLIM 98 measures in at just 3.8-inch x 5.87-inch x 1.6-inch in size and weighing less than 1.5 lbs. It is nearly a full inch slimmer (0.84-inch/21mm) and more than a half pound lighter (0.57lbs/0.26kg) than the standard Hypercore 98.

"We have recently reassessed our entire 98Wh battery line of products in order to ensure that we are meeting all of our customers' needs - from traditional broadcast and cinema to the trend towards smaller format cameras and UAV applications," says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. "This strategic transformation includes the recent launch of the HC9 Minis, the Nano packs as well as our newest addition, the Hypercore SLIM 98. We are excited to bring this next generation power solution to the attendees at NAB NY."

The Hypercore 9 Mini is a 98wh (14.8v) battery with a 12A load, with a design ideal for smaller cine cameras, such as the RED DSMC2 and ARRI ALEXA Mini. Measuring only 3.54 in. x 4.65 in. x 1.90 in. (.09 m. x .12 m. x .05 m.) and weighing 1.9 lbs. (861.8 g.), the HC9 Mini is the perfect solution for today's lighter and more mobile camera setups.

The Nano pack series, CORE-N98S and CORE-N98AG, feature a slim design, consistent with all Core SWX batteries. Perfect for the majority of camera applications with a maximum load handling of 8A. The products' sleek design allows these packs to be used when powering cameras on handheld gimbals and UAVs. The packs boast a 14.8v and 98wh capacity.

The Hypercore series are designed with an integrated, unregulated P-tap connection on the side of the battery allowing users to power any device accepting 12-16.8vdc. The battery is also equipped with an accelerometer to detect motion, which gauges how long the battery is not in use. After a 48-hour period of inactivity, the battery goes into sleep or hibernate mode. Once the battery is moved, it awakens, coming back to life at its maximum capacity. Core SWX's battery cells are encased in an over-molded, rubberized housing to ensure that its products sustain the rigors of being on set or on location. In addition, the battery pack is outfitted with an advanced white backlit runtime LCD to convey important battery data to the user.

