IHSE KVM System Brings New Flexibility to Legendary Abbey Road Studios

CRANBURY, N.J. — Oct. 10, 2017 — IHSE USA today announced the installation of an IHSE Draco tera KVM system in the world-famous Abbey Road Studios. Part of Abbey Road Studios' new film-mixing stage, the KVM system gives producers the flexibility of quick and easy access to all on-site digital audio workstations and other servers from their own individual workstations.

Abbey Road Studios is well known for producing the recordings of famous groups, including The Beatles and Pink Floyd. The legendary facility in central London has just completed construction of two new recording studios and a mix stage for film postproduction. The construction marks Abbey Road's biggest expansion since the studio first opened its doors in 1931. The new studio rooms allow filmmakers to mix all elements of sound in their films, including music, dubbing, and special effects.

The new facilities feature top-level audio and studio technology, including a Dolby Atmos sound system and a hybrid Neve DFC 3D and Avid S6 console. A Draco tera compact KVM matrix switch is now an essential part of the system. It helps to make the mix stage truly flexible by streamlining the operation of the studio and enabling operators to share and take control of a wide range of equipment. It delivers quick and easy control of any device without any noticeable switching delay.

"We asked a lot of film postproduction professionals to describe their ideal post facility to us," said Simon Campbell, head of technical services at Abbey Road Studios. "Some favored the DFC, others the S6, so the idea of a hybrid console took hold. The IHSE KVM switch sits within the system, making it a simple process to use either device and control the attached digital media devices."

The integration was planned and realized by HHB and supported by IHSE's U.K. distributor Scene Double.

"The Draco tera KVM system gives operators instant access to all studio equipment," said Manuel Greisinger, head of sales for IHSE. "They can access and control any Pro Tools or other device in the facility quickly and easily, without experiencing any noticeable delay when switching, and without needing to arrange for a system reconfiguration. As a result, producers and sound engineers get to work within highly efficient and user-friendly workflows that let them do just what they need to do — craft the sound for their films."

