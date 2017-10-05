LYNX Technik Expands Distribution Channel with New Partner in Finland

LYNX Technik AG®, provider of software-defined modular interfaces for broadcast, professional AV as well as industrial signal processing applications, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Broadcast Solutions Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Broadcast Solutions GmbH, the largest full-service system integrator in Europe.

The agreement calls for Broadcast Solutions Finland to act as LYNX Technik’s distributor and systems integrator in the Finnish market. Broadcast Solutions has a successful track record with LYNX Technik’s solutions and will promote and sell the company’s products including: greenMachine®, yellobrik®, Testor | lite and Series 5000® within the broadcast, ProAV and other vertical markets including critical real-time monitoring in industrial applications, where LYNX Technik is experiencing growth.

“We have been working with Broadcast Solutions for a number of years and their distribution and systems integration team deliver great value in their knowledge of emerging technology trends as well as providing customers with a solutions approach,” comments Sebastian Schaffrath, CTIO of LYNX Technik. “We consider them a trusted partner and look forward to working closely with them as the industry continues to transition to IP and software-based solutions.”

Commenting on behalf of Broadcast Solutions Finland, Reijo Viholainen, Country Manager says; “LYNX Technik’s reputation for being high quality and robust building blocks in demanding applications speaks for itself and its solutions already have a good foothold in the Finnish market. We welcome our new partnership with LYNX Technik and the new opportunities this will bring both companies.”

The distribution agreement between LYNX Technik and Broadcast Solutions Finland is effective immediately, with several new innovative projects already on the horizon.

For more information about LYNX Technik’s products & services please visit: www.lynx-technik.com, www.lynx-usa.com, www.green-machine.com.

You will find more information at www.broadcast-solutions.de or www.broadcast-products.de.