Julián Fernández-Campón to Present at SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition

Malaga, Spain– Julián Fernández-Campón, Director, Architectural Solutions at Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, will address the realities of IMF, its challenges and benefits and how it all relates to Media Asset Management at the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. Fernández-Campón will present a paper titled “IMF End-to-End Workflows in Media Asset Management Systems” on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 am. The annualevent, which will be held in the heart of Hollywood, California from October 23-26, attracts the world’s most innovative technology leaders for three full days of technical sessions, exhibitions in two halls, special events and a pre-conference symposium.

Fernández-Campón’s presentation will recognize IMF as a reality and discuss the guidelines that the new generation of Media Asset Management (MAM) systems must follow to offer an IMF end-to-end workflow. The challenges of processing IMF packages for different scenarios, including masters, localized and editorial versions will be addressed, along with the specification’s cost-saving benefits for content distribution. Fernández-Campón will also explain how to take advantage of the IMF specification to build a Content Library for efficient and flexible multi-destination delivery.

“SMPTE received a record number of paper proposals this year, so we are especially proud that Julián was selected to speak,” said Esther Mesas, Tedial Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Tedial. “IMF has become a reality and we’re delighted to share Julián’s expertise in this area with the great technical minds that attend SMPTE.”

Fernández-Campón is responsible for Product Solution Design at Tedial, ensuring that the Company’s products adhere to SMPTE and IT standards. He plays a crucial role in configuring and facilitating Tedial’s broadcast Enterprise installations and leading the on-going adaptation of the system to third party products and solutions. Julián’s extensive experience with computer-related companies dates back to 1997 when he launched his career with telecommunication giant Alcatel in software development. In 2000 he moved to the university research group that would become Tedial, where he was involved with software development and system analysis for the Company’s first versions of its flagship Tarsys Media Asset Management (MAM) solution.

Julián has a degree in Computer Science Engineering from the Higher Technical School of Computer Engineering - University of Málaga, specializing in Telecommunications and Robotics, and distinguished with first-class honors.

