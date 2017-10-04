Pixel Power at NAB New York & SMPTE Hollywood

East and West Coast USA, October 2017: Pixel Power, the global automation, branding and graphics innovator, will be demonstrating productivity and cost benefits on both the East and West Coasts of America at NAB Show New York (booth N233, Javits Convention Center, 18 – 19 October 2017) and SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Hollywood (booth 316, Hollywood and Highland Center, 23 – 26 October 2017). The company’s unique approach, combining unrivalled graphics and media processing power with intelligent automation, is already providing radical new approaches to content preparation and delivery, in the USA and around the world.

The flexible Pixel Power architecture uses two core technology frameworks StreamMaster Media Processing and Gallium Workflow Orchestration to create precisely the operations required. Along with ease of implementation, this approach allows users to easily create complex systems that solve real issues and speed productivity by eliminating repetitive, manual tasks.

Automated VOD creation is a great example. VOD from Pixel Power offers the ability to monetize existing content for OTT delivery using existing schedules to produce catch-up content. Generating multiple versions faster than real time and having them efficiently transcoded for multi-platform delivery, without any manual intervention, is key to many new business models. Pixel Power is demonstrating how broadcasters can take advantage of the booming VOD and SVOD markets automating the preparation of VOD/catch-up and OTT content.

“People keep telling us they need automated workflows, to strengthen the branding of premium channels, and to get new OTT and VOD platforms online fast,” said Mike O'Connell, Exec VP, Pixel Power Inc. “This is exactly what we have been doing for some years, and we can point to major players around the world who are already benefiting from this strength.

“Come onto the booth at either NAB NY or SMPTE Hollywood and see the demos,” he said, adding “Then ask us where you can see this in action. We can introduce you to broadcasters, big and small, and content companies, and tell you just how much they boosted their productivity. This is transformational for businesses, and it is here and now.”

Following the same path as the Pixel Power virtualized master control, automation and playout solutions, the automated workflow solutions can be virtualized either in the private or public cloud, and can be tailored to the precise needs of the user.

This high level of granularity also allows Pixel Power to offer completely new pricing models, aligned to today’s entrepreneurial media business. Users can licence complete systems or specific functionality, as capital purchases or licensed by the quarter, by the hour or by the feature.

That will appeal to occasional users, whether it is for a pop-up service to broadcast an event or to pilot a new channel or make an existing channel available on a new platform. By providing a close link between the cost of the service and its potential revenues, broadcasters have complete transparency over the business case.

Pixel Power is celebrating 30 years as a business dedicated to graphics and automation for broadcast and media companies. “I started Pixel Power 30 years ago, and I am still passionate about it,” said CEO James Gilbert. “We continue to lead the market because we listen to what our users are telling us: about workflows and requirements, and about the changes in their business model. We have the creative flair and the software skills to implement what they need today, with a clear roadmap for the future, at a pricing model that really meets their requirements.”