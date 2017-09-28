EVE Audio Video Tour
EVE Audio headquarters contain a large production hall including storage, an office area and a large show room. Their in-house R&D laboratory features an anechoic chamber and reverberation room for precise measurements. EVE’s facility and manufacturing processes allows them to bring innovative monitor designs to market with a high level of quality and consistency that is an important consideration when investing in a professional studio monitor.
A trademark all EVE Audio studio monitors share is next-generation Air Motion Transformers with wider front slots for less sound coloration, re-designed construction for a more precise and consistent manufacturing, and a new diaphragm material for the lowest distortion level on the market. A DSP-based filter section, rear-firing bass-ports, a single front push knob operation and fiberglass honeycomb woofers complete the monitors.
Come in and look around!
