KT SKYLIFE SELECTS ALTICAST AMBIENT TV™ FOR OTT NEEDS

Seoul, Republic of (September 26, 2017) – Alticast today announced that KT Skylife, the largest satellite broadcasting operator in South Korea, has selected the Alticast Ambient TV platform as the foundation for TELEBEE, a new end-to-end turnkey OTT service that will provide a competitive edge against Netflix, Hulu and other SVOD services.

Ambient TV has been specifically designed to allow fully-featured OTT services that can attract subscribers and generate revenue across all device platforms by offering a full suite of capabilities for the management, delivery, experience and security of content. Cloud-based and available via a TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) model, the new solution optimizes flexibility while minimizing initial pay-TV operator investment.

“KT Skylife has a long history of anticipating new trends and staying ahead of the technology curve,” said Joonhee Oh, Head of Alticast’s Cloud Business Unit. “By being first to market with Ambient TV, they rapidly and cost-effectively deliver a high-quality, highly-secure service that directly addresses the threat posed by SVOD providers.”

“Ambient TV is on the leading edge of technology innovation that is enabling us to create new service opportunities,” said Shinho Ryu, Head of Business Development for KT Skylife. “Working closely with Alticast has expedited KT Skylife’s entry into the OTT and TV Everywhere markets and development of additional paths to increased subscriber satisfaction.”

Engineered to align with Alticast’s commitment to providing integrated end-to-end capabilities for pay-TV providers, Ambient TV’s modules allow complete control over Publishing, Business Management, Business Intelligence, Cloud DVR and Content Management, as well as seamless delivery of TV Everywhere content.

Key features of the platform include:

Management of content with metadata and subscriber data across broadcasting and OTT system infrastructures;

Device software including advanced UI/UX across various mobile devices types, most notably the first commercialization of an Android OTT box based on Android 7.0;

Future availability of a targeted, interactive advertising system that provides personalized content promotion and recommendation, including banner ads on TV screens that enable viewers to get more details on products and services, and to view those details on personal mobile devices.

Ambient TV’s cloud-based Media Platform interfaces with all elements of the media content delivery chain, including video headend servers, conditional access (CAS) and digital rights management (DRM) systems, system monitoring and client devices. Customers such as KT Skylife can increase app creation flexibility by using Ambient TV to build client applications for such diverse devices as iOS and Android, as well as Linux-based and HTML5/RDK set-top boxes, and can access developers’ information stored within the TV platform such as programming event schedules, VOD catalog, and user preferences..

Additionally, Ambient TV features a multi-DRM system that allows content providers to have their own content protection algorithms for high-quality resolution such as FHD, 4K and 3D content, as well as DRM solutions that are approved by major studios. A “Unified Gateway” module enables a single interface to the pay-TV headend, minimizing risks in integrating with external systems and allowing management of all DRM systems, regardless of differences.