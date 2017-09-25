BXF SDK developed by Tecom Group officially included in the latest SMPTE BXF standards suite

MELBOURNE, Fla. 09/25/2017: Tecom Group,in partnership with Chris Lennon,president and CEO ofMediAnswersand chair of the SMPTE Broadcast eXchange Format (BXF)Media System, Control and Services 34CS Working Group(WG),today announce the publication of its BXF software development kit (SDK)within the SMPTE BXF standards suite.

The BXF SDK, intended to facilitate improved data interchange among traffic and playout automation systems, is now available in the SMPTE digital library for purchaseas SMPTE Recommended Practice (RP) 2021-6:2017.

“We are very pleased to have the BXF SDK now available to implementers as part of the SMPTE 2021 suite,”said Lennon.“The SMPTE publicationopens up BXF to a whole new group of implementers, and it ensures that their implementations of the standard are as painless and interoperable as possible.”

The BXF SDK aims to solve problems with interoperability issues, specifically between traffic and automation systems.It supports the traditional exchanges between these systems, such as schedule/playlist, run log, dub list, and purge list. It additionally allows for changes in the playlist in realtime, fault detection, and quick reporting, thereby increasingworkflow efficiency and providing time and costsavings.

“The SMPTE 2021 BXF suite will significantly speed up the process as vendors and developers move from written documents to new tools that drive the industry forward,” said Howard Lukk, director of engineering and standards at SMPTE. “With this SDK, Tecom will greatly assist implementers with getting this technology into the hands of users.”

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available atwww.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

About Tecom Group

Tecom Group is a leading software developer in broadcasting and telecommunications. Many years of experience and a great number of successfully delivered projects allow the company to act as an expert in a whole range of IT related areas. The proprietary product line includes a number of unique developments and customized solutions from compliance recording and broadcast quality monitoring to mobile inventory tracking and sales management solutions.http://www.tecomgroup.com/