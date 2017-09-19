Espial Delivers Valuable CAS Contributions to RDK Community

OTTAWA, Canada -- Sept. 19, 2017 -- Transforming the viewing experience worldwide, Espial announced today it has recently contributed important Conditional Access System (CAS) integration and certification software to the RDK community. Espial has leveraged its expertise and insights as the first company to certify and commercially deploy RDK-V version 2 with leading CAS technologies including Nagra, Cisco, Verimatrix, and Widevine, to deliver valuable benefits for future RDK implementations. Ensuring timely and seamless CAS integrations is a critical element to deliver RDK-V services for operators.

Supported by over 300 companies, RDK-V is a standardized software stack created to accelerate deployment of next-gen video products and services by cable and telecom video operators. It provides a common interface to SoCs and set-top boxes (STBs), acting as a universal adapter to the underlying hardware.

After successfully deploying RDK-V version 2.x with leading European cable operators like NOS and TeleColumbus, Espial gained deep knowledge on CAS technologies, processes, and certification to ensure timely RDK-V deployments. Leveraging this experience, Espial has contributed containerization approaches to the RDK community and is a key member of the Conditional Access working group tasked to streamline and standardize integration, certification technologies, and processes.

"Espial's contributions are important additions to RDK and their real-world learning and experience is an asset to the community" said Bill Warga, VP Technology, Liberty Global. "We've been impressed with the breadth of innovation, on technology, organization, and processes that Espial has achieved to deliver the benefits of RDK to operators globally."

Espial has also made contributions to the RDK community to speed STB porting, including HALs (Hardware Abstraction Layer) for STBs and remote control functions, as well as several quality improvements to the STB porting code base. Working with RDK Management, Espial has also contributed additional test cases to provide coverage for containerized software builds in RDK, which will be introduced into subsequent releases of the RDK.

"The success of the RDK is driven by members like Espial bringing innovation, technical expertise, and best practices to the RDK community. A prime example of this is the contributions Espial has made to RDK-V CAS integrations and certifications that significantly benefit global service providers and their technology partners," said Steve Heeb, president at RDK Management LLC. "We welcome their expertise in our working groups to ensure RDK remains at the forefront of the industry."

"Espial is consistently working on the edge of innovation to drive our products, organization, and process to realize every advantage of RDK," said Jaison Dolvane, president and CEO of Espial. "We are excited to share our CAS contributions to the broader RDK community so they can realize the same approach and benefits to secure their video services. We will continue to play an active role in working groups, such as RDK-V CAS Integration, to drive continued RDK success and ensure our operator customers can successfully launch next-generation services, stay up to speed on the latest technologies, and achieve the significant service velocity and cost benefits from RDK."

