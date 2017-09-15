Viaccess-Orca and yes Join Forces to Offer Enhanced Personalized VOD Offerings

PARIS -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, today announced its latest partnership with yes, Israel's leading pay-TV provider. Through the new agreement, yes has chosen the Viaccess-Orca COMPASS content discovery platform to build new levels of personalization into its subscription VOD (SVOD) and transactional VOD (TVOD) services, and offer subscribers tailored content recommendations.

Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS is a field-proven content discovery platform that empowers subscribers and operators to benefit fully from the interactive and content-rich world of personal TV. COMPASS gives subscribers personalized recommendations that enable them to find desirable content quickly and easily. COMPASS enables operators such as yes to offer content for subscriber enjoyment, building customer satisfaction and promoting loyalty. By bringing subscribers closer to the content they really want, operators differentiate themselves in the market and enjoy new and increased revenue streams.

"In order to keep our competitive advantage, it's critical that we continually improve our customers' experience and provide services that are tailored to their preferences," said Ori Gal, Chief Marketing Officer at yes. "Viaccess-Orca has been an important ally in that effort. Our prior collaboration to build COMPASS into our TV Everywhere service has been a real success. Therefore, it was only natural that we join forces again with Viaccess-Orca for our next-generation SVOD and TVOD offerings to provide the best personalized experience to our subscribers."

Through its new collaboration with Viaccess-Orca, yes has integrated COMPASS into a new user interface for its VOD services that automatically recommends content to viewers based on their personal tastes and viewing habits. Additional COMPASS capabilities, such as COMPASS Continue, a Watching engine, and a Viewer Series engine further enhance yes customers' viewing experience.

"The Israeli pay-TV market is at a peak in competitiveness, with new players and services turning up the heat on the competition. With its TV Everywhere service, yes broke new ground as the first multiscreen TV offering in Israel, and we're proud that COMPASS is an integral part of that," said Paul Molinier, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "We're honored that yes has placed its trust in Viaccess-Orca once again for its VOD platforms improvements. The highly flexible COMPASS content discovery platform, in combination with yes' superior content catalog, will continue to keep yes a leader in the Israeli market."

About yes

"yes- DBS Satellite Service" launched in July 2000 and since has recruited 603,000 subscribers constituting a 43% share of Israel's multi-channel television market, employing 1,750 employees. The company's turnover in 2016 totaled 1.745 billion NIS and is fully owned by Bezeq.

"yes" offers its subscribers an all-inclusive and constantly innovative home-entertainment experience including a wide selection of 150 video channels in a variety of genres, a large assortment of radio and music channels, and an extensive offering of advanced viewing services including on-demand and on-the-go.

Regarded as the leading content provider in Israel "yes" is also positioned as one of the leading platforms in the world in terms of quality, abundance and variety of programming.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

