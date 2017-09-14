Harmonic Improves OTT Delivery With Expanded Media Orchestration Workflow Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 14, 2017 -- At IBC2017, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced expanded media processing and delivery workflow capabilities for its VOS™ media processing platform to simplify OTT delivery. New workflow orchestration and delivery functionalities, including streamlined content capture, UHD support, personalized ad insertion, and multi-cloud support, are available for VOS Cloud media processing software and VOS 360 managed services. Harmonic has also launched a new stand-alone media origin workflow offering from the VOS platform. Together, these enhancements advance the distribution of OTT content, enabling video content and service providers to deliver crystal-clear video quality on every screen.

"The global OTT video market is experiencing explosive growth, according to Digital TV Research, with revenues expected to reach $64.8 billion by 2021. The latest enhancements to Harmonic's VOS cloud-native solutions allow video content and service providers to capitalize on those revenue opportunities," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "At IBC2017, we are excited to demonstrate a range of improvements to our OTT solutions portfolio. By enhancing the capabilities of OTT workflows, from acquisition to delivery, Harmonic is enabling better video experiences for consumers and accelerating the time to market for new must-have services."

The VOS media processing platform offers best-in-class video compression and optimization for OTT, enhanced time-shifted TV capabilities and new streamlined content capture, including support for MXF and MPEG-2 transport stream files, with asset acquisition from local and cloud storage. The solutions also provide a leap forward in QoE for OTT services through newly added UHD encoding and streaming support.

Harmonic's VOS media processing platform enables dynamic ad insertion for live and VOD OTT streams to increase OTT monetization. Through this capability, ads can be made more relevant to the viewer through hyper-targeting, resulting in increased revenues for OTT operators.

To provide true infrastructure independence, maximum reliability and cost-effectiveness, the VOS offerings allow video content and service providers to deliver OTT services from multiple public cloud platforms, such as AWS and Google Cloud, simultaneously.

As video content and service providers look to speed up time to market for OTT offerings, origin solutions are key to the workflow. The new stand-alone version of the media origin workflow in VOS software enables pay-TV operators to seamlessly upgrade their infrastructure to publish and originate live, time-shift TV and VOD OTT streams to an onsite CDN, directly to cache servers, or to third-party CDN services. This solution supports fMP4 version HLS through the use of CMAF media fragments, enabling operators to simplify the delivery of OTT services as well as target new UHD OTT devices.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its OTT solutions portfolio at stand 1.B20 at IBC2017 in Amsterdam, Sept. 15-19. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

