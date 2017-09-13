PHABRIX Highlights SMPTE ST 2110 Support for Sx TAG Portable Hybrid IP/SDI Generator and Analyser

BERKSHIRE, UK -- Sept. 13, 2017 -- PHABRIX is enhancing the IP support of its Sx TAG portable hybrid IP/SDI generator and analyser to include SMPTE ST 2110 as well as 2022-6, in addition to 3G/HD/SD-SDI, optical SDI, and analogue.

"We're introducing SMPTE ST 2110 support for our Sx and Qx ranges to ensure that broadcasters can transition smoothly from SDI and hybrid SDI/IP operations to the fully IP-based infrastructure and workflows of the future," said Neil Sharpe, head of marketing at PHABRIX. "Our popular Sx TAG portable instrument will offer decapsulation/encapsulation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 for rapid fault finding and compliance testing in broadcast systems."

The Sx TAG can be fitted with SFP+ modules to support SMPTE ST 2110, which specifies the carriage, synchronization, and description of separate elementary essence streams over IP for real-time production and playout applications. The IP status is presented within the Sx TAG's monitoring toolsets, and new Tx/Rx instrument windows are provided for network configuration and monitoring. The instrument provides robust and easy-to-use test and measurement from an intuitive, colour-coded interface.

The mains- and battery-powered Sx TAG incorporates all the essential tools for infrastructure compliance testing and content monitoring, including a multiformat waveform and vectorscope, video monitoring using a 16:9 screen, and 16-channel audio monitoring. Other advanced features include Dolby(R) E, Dolby(R) Digital, and Dolby(R) Digital Plus bitstream and audio AES eye analysis, as well as remote operation over Ethernet.

PHABRIX is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. The product portfolio includes the top-of-the range Qx 12G for hybrid IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/WCG signal generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. The advanced, rackmount Rx range provides fast intermittent fault diagnosis in 3G/HD-SDI environments, using video capture and remote access. For applications demanding ultra-portable instruments, the company also offers the award-winning Sx range.

