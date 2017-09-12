iKO Media Group Launches DTH Services in Asia and Latin America With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that iKO Media Group, an end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners, has deployed a comprehensive media processing and delivery solution from Harmonic to expand the reach of its direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television services. By optimizing iKO Media Group's available satellite bandwidth and improving video quality, Harmonic's solution will make it easier for the service provider to penetrate new markets.

"Our goal has always been to meet the specific budgets and requirements of our customers without compromising on quality of service. For this purpose, it is vital for a boutique service provider like iKO to work with only the best partners in the industry. Harmonic was the clear winner in terms of delivering bandwidth efficiency, exceptional video quality and deployment expertise," said Yaniv Maman CTO at iKO Media Group. "Thanks to Harmonic innovation, we can deliver more channels in more countries cost effectively."

The number of DTH subscribers in Asia is set to nearly double between 2013 and 2018, reaching 110 million according to a report from Media Partners Asia. Pay-TV is also growing in Latin America, with Dataxis predicting that the number of subscribers in the region will reach 73.7 million at the end of 2017, a rise of 3.4 percent compared with the previous year. Using Harmonic's DTH media processing and delivery solution, iKO Media Group can capitalize on the revenue opportunities in these regions.

At the heart of the solution is Harmonic's market-leading Electra(TM) X2 software-based media processor; ProStream(R) 9100 with ACE(R) high-density stream processor and transcoder; ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder; and NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager.

"Density was a huge factor in iKO Media Group's decision to choose Harmonic," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM, at Harmonic. "Our software-based media processing solutions feature an ultra-high-density architecture that enables operators to deliver more channels with less equipment, making this an excellent CAPEX investment for iKO Media Group."

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group (iKOMG) is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks.

iKOMG delivers effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental and economic responsibility.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

