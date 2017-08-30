Vista Worldlink Live Streams Professional Soccer Matches With OTT Solution From Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 30, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Vista Worldlink, a global leader in transmission services and a full-service provider to the sports, entertainment, news, corporate, religious, government and PR industries, has selected Harmonic's software-based compression platform for live OTT streaming of USL professional Division 2 (status recognized by the U.S. Soccer Federation) soccer games. Using the Electra(TM) solution for encoding and packaging, Vista Worldlink can instantly deliver HD production-quality video to a variety of streaming platforms, including YouTube, while ensuring a superior quality of experience for viewers thanks to Harmonic's world-class video compression technology.

"For a streaming offering to be truly successful today, especially for live sports, it has to be delivered with exceptional video quality on every screen," said Roy Liemer, co-founder and CEO of Vista Worldlink. "We chose Harmonic's solution because of the pristine video quality it provides, as well as its flexibility. When we are ready to add more services in the future, we know using a fully software-based platform will make expansion easy."

The combination of high-performance encoding and packaging in a single, unified solution decreases Vista Worldlink's footprint in an already densely populated headend and minimizes power consumption, reducing operational costs. Moreover, Harmonic's integrated streaming solution enables Vista Worldlink to capture revenue from a growing OTT market by simplifying the packaging, encoding and delivery process. According to Digital TV Research, global OTT TV and video revenues will reach $64.78 billion in 2021.

"With live sports video streaming, timing and video quality are critical. Our expert sales engineering team deployed the Harmonic live streaming solution for Vista Worldlink in a very tight timeframe of just two weeks so they could be on-air for the start of the North American soccer season," said Doug Triblehorn, regional vice president of sales, North America Broadcast at Harmonic. "Harmonic continues to lead the industry in OTT service deployments thanks to the flexibility and unparalleled video quality our solutions provide."

