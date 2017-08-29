The Sound of Success: AES New York 2017 Convention Student and Career Development Events

— Student recording competition, Education and Career Fair, mentoring and other events are aimed at furthering student AES attendees’ knowledge and career paths —

New York, NY — The 143rd AES International Convention’s Student and Career Development Events Track features numerous seminars, educational events and networking opportunities aimed at aspiring audio professionals. “Our AES student members and younger attendees are literally the future of the audio industry,” said Kyle P. Snyder, AES New York Education Chair. “Our Student and Career Development events are designed to educate and encourage the next generation of audio industry pros, something that’s always been a top priority for AES.” The events will take place at the upcoming AES New York 2017 Convention, October 18 to 21, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Student and Career Development sessions and events are part of the full AES NY technical program, comprising hundreds of sessions covering the full spectrum of professional audio. All Access registration is your ticket to maximize your audio experience, an amazing value that includes every opportunity the Convention has to offer. Advance pricing – the best value – is currently available online, with steep discounts for AES Members and an extra special discount for Student Members. Registration is available at www.aesshow.com.

On day one, the first Student Delegate Assembly (SDA) meeting will mark the official opening of the Convention’s student program and offer an opportunity to meet with fellow students from around the world. Among other topics, the meeting will announce the finalists in the Student Recording Competition categories and the Student Design Competition, and discuss important issues relevant to all audio students.

Next up will be the first of three Student Recording Critiques, to be held the first three days of the AES New York Convention. In these sessions students will be able to bring their recordings to non-competitive listening sessions on a world-class playback system using PMC loudspeakers and receive feedback on their projects from renowned industry professionals. Day one ends with a party! The always-popular AES Student Party returns to New York for a fun evening where students can relax and meet fellow AES student members and attendees.

Day two’s Student and Career events lead off with the SPARS (Society of Professional Audio Recording Services) Mentoring session, a group speed-mentoring format specifically aimed at students, young professionals and those interested in career advice. Categories to be covered will include live sound/live recording, gaming, sound for picture, studio production and more.

In the Student Design Competition, participants will be able to show off their hardware and software designs, from loudspeakers and DSP plug-ins, to hardware, mobile applications, sound synthesis devices and more. Day two will end with the first of two Student Recording Competitions, where finalists in each category will present and play their projects for a panel of industry judges and attendees.

Day three features the can’t-miss Education and Career Fair. All convention attendees, students and professionals alike will be welcome to visit participating company representatives to find out about job and internship opportunities. Academic institutions offering audio studies will also be present. Bring your resume! Another day three highlight will be the “Teaching Electronic Instrument Design: Technologies and Techniques” seminar, where a panel of university faculty, instrument makers and others will explain how students can go on to careers as software and hardware designers, product specialists, consultants and entrepreneurs.

Day four will feature another must-see panel, “Irons In the Fire: Career Development and Business Mentoring for Independent Music Creatives.” Here, members of the Manhattan Producers Alliance (ManhatPro) from New York, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles will offer fresh insights into career development, developing your brand and your business, and working as a creative talent. Attendees will get one-on-one time with ManhatPro members.

Day four will conclude with the second Student Delegates Assembly meeting, where, among other activities, the judges’ comments and awards will be presented for the Recording Competitions and Design Competitions. In addition, plans for future student activities at local, regional and international levels will be announced.

Additional information and a complete listing of Student and Career Development events are available at http://www.aes.org/events/143/students/.

Register now and make plans to join us at the 143rd International AES Convention. AES New York 2017 will be co-located with the NAB Show New York 2017. Registration, at any level, for AES New York 2017 will give attendees access to the NAB Show New York exhibition floor and the content in the NAB Show New York’s Core Package (a $75 value). Register now and reserve housing for the 143rd AES Convention at aesshow.com. “If it’s about audio, it’s at AES”, and if you are serious about advancing your professional audio career, you need to be there too.



Photo Caption: Attendees take part in the AES Education and Career Fair at the AES Los Angeles Convention in 2016

