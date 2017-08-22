GatesAir to Provide Raycom Media with Repack Transmitters and Services

CINCINNATI, August 22, 2017—Raycom Media, one of the nation's largest privately-owned broadcasters, has signed an agreement with GatesAir to provide Maxiva™ transmitters and installation services. The agreement covers 65 TV stations in 44 markets affected by the FCC TV spectrum repack.

The agreement includes broadband transmitters, RF systems; and installation services from GatesAir. Based on each site’s specific requirements, Raycom Mediawill acquire Maxiva™UHF liquid-cooled and/or Maxiva UHF and VHF air-cooled high-efficiency transmitters. All will integrate GatesAir’s new ATSC 3.0-ready Maxiva XTE exciter; and the latest generation of GatesAir RTAC software, which provides real-time adaptive correction to optimize signal integrity and compliance. All Maxiva transmitters are based on GatesAir’s high-efficiency PowerSmart Plus technology to reduce size, weight and power consumption while streaming maintenance.

“With the spectrum repack now well underway, stations know their channel assignments and have begun the transition process,” said Joe Mack, vice president of sales, Americas, GatesAir. “With the most extensive manufacturing and service operation in the United States, GatesAir is uniquely prepared to accommodate Raycom Media and other companies with the industry’s most comprehensive repack solution across evaluation, equipment and engineering services, including accelerated delivery, installation and commissioning timelines.”

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc., a portfolio company of The Gores Group, provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gatesair, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

About The Gores Group

The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30 year history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more information, please visit http://www.gores.com.