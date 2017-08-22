Cinegy supports ImmersiaTV in IBC 2017 Future Zone display

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 7.A30 – On Stand 8.G05 at IBC 2017 as part of the Future Zone display of experimental technologies, ImmersiaTV, a European Horizon 2020 research and innovation project, will demonstrate how future content could be consumed using conventional TV sets, companion screens/tablets, and AR/VR headsets while providing a synchronous, coherent viewing experience across all of those platforms.

ImmersiaTV is comprised of an EU consortium of university technology incubators, research institutes, and commercial entities collaborating to research and develop the future of home entertainment, including virtual and augmented reality.

Cinegy is working alongside Barcelona-based internet research centre i2CAT, the primary coordinator of the ImmersiaTV project, to lead the design and architecture of the ImmersiaTV toolset that will be featured at IBC.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Our role is to provide the production tools required for multiple video streams, whether omni- or unidirectional, within the production chain, as well as provide support for integration, testing, and evaluation.

“ImmersiaTV’s aim is to develop a viable end-to-end solution for the production and delivery of multi-device content that will provide a consistent and truly immersive viewing experience, and we believe they are well on their way to that goal.”

i2CAT Media & Internet Director Sergi Fernandez Langa added, “We are in the midst of conducting a total of three pilot projects to demonstrate the technologies and procedures the consortium has developed to date. The results of the first pilot, a school football documentary, were shown at IBC 2016 and were very well-received. As a result of that showcase, we have subsequently been able to swiftly improve the different production tools and streamline the integration of the overall production and distribution pipeline.

“At IBC 2017 we will feature, along with our consortium partners, what we believe is the very impressive progress we have made since last year, and unveil our expectations for the remainder of the project and its potential for delivering multiple benefits to multiple industries.”

For more information on ImmersiaTV, visit http://www.immersiatv.eu/