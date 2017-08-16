Second Annual Media Sales Symposium Announced for January 2018 in San Francisco

Matrix Solutions announces the return of their Media Sales Symposium. The symposium, now in its second year, serves as a forward-thinking venue for industry leaders and professionals to discover new and proven media ad sales strategies. The event will take place January 21-23, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California.

The Media Sales Symposium focuses on the convergence of traditional and new media ad sales, including programmatic and digital, and how to best introduce and manage them in an enterprise-wide workflow. From a big picture perspective, the Symposium highlights media ad sales trends at both group and local level, highlighting technology and workflows that are bridging the gap to maximize cross-channel and multi-platform ad opportunities. Additionally, the Symposium will provide an in-depth look at the latest media ad sales trends and forecasts.

“The first Media Sales Symposium proved to be an incredible opportunity to engage in conversations with several media organizations on the need to apply a more consultative sales approach,” said Brenda Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer, Matrix Solutions. “This year, we want to take the discussion a step further to maximize cross-channel and multi-platform ad sales opportunities.”

Registration for the Media Sales Symposium is now open at matrixformedia.com/conference. An early bird rate of $600 is in effect through October 31, 2017. The first 15 registrants will receive a deeper discounted early bird rate of $400.

“Our focus is to bring together thought leaders, spur dialogue, and have all participants leaving the Media Sales Symposium with new ideas,” said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “Our objective is to make every moment valuable. This will be about the changing media world, how each of our organizations thinks about what is coming, and ultimately how we plan to meet our current and future challenges.”

To register or for more information on the Media Sales Symposium, including a recap of the key insights from 2017’s Symposium, visit www.matrixformedia.com/conference.