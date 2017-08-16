Tradefair provides unique support for British start-ups at IBC 2017

IBC 2017: Tradefair is launching a new initiative in partnership with IBC, the most significant international convention for broadcast and electronic media technology (Amsterdam, 15 – 19 September). On behalf of techUK and the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), Tradefair is hosting the NXTech Pod Zone, a pavilion dedicated to businesses new to the market and to IBC. At the same time, it is managing the largest ever UK-supported presence at IBC.

The NXTech Pod Zone is in hall 10. Visitors will be able to see the latest in products, services and technologies in electronic media. The GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland NXTech Pod Zone is supported by the DIT which helps UK-based businesses to ensure success in international markets. It is sponsored by techUK, the trade association for the UK technology industry.

Exhibiting in the zone on stand 10.A42 are aQ Broadcast (newsrooms and automation); Cinescope Ltd. (lenses and lens refurbishment); OnFrame (stream-based media processing); Salsa Sound Ltd. (audio for live sports); Spectral Edge (video processing and enhancement); StreamPunk Media (open source media production) and iQ Media Group Ltd. (live news).

Alongside this new initiative, Tradefair is managing UK pavilions in many of the event’s 15 exhibition halls, also under the “GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland” banner. More than 50 companies are taking advantage of the practical and financial support offered under this scheme.

“IBC was founded in the UK in 1967, because at that time the country led the world in innovation and excellence,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair. “Today, 50 years on, the UK still proudly boasts some of the most advanced developers and manufacturers. The missions we organise to events like IBC ensure they have maximum visibility on the world stage.”

Management of the entire programme, including practical considerations such as stand construction and shipping, is by the specialist organisation Tradefair. Each pavilion includes meeting space and catering, ensuring exhibitors have the facilities to do business as well as demonstrate their technologies.

Around 55,000 people attend IBC from more than 170 countries, making it the one truly international event in the industry calendar. Tradefair has been managing UK pavilions at IBC since 2002.