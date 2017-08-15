Bexel Robotic Camera Systems and explore.org Partner to Bring Stunning, High-Quality Nature Footage to Millions

BURBANK, Calif. -- Aug. 15, 2017 -- Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company and a leader in robotic technology, has joined forces with philanthropic media organization explore.org to stream never-before-seen live video and audio from some of the world's most remote and exotic locations.

Founded by Charles Annenberg Weingarten, director and vice president of the Annenberg Foundation, explore.org has created the largest collection of live nature cameras in the world. Operated remotely by passionate volunteers, these cameras document, broadcast, and champion the revolutionary work of explore.org's nonprofit partners, many of which are global leaders in animal and environmental conservation.

Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, and on four continents, explore.org streams extraordinary moments from the wild as they happen, from bald eagles nesting in California's Channel Islands to giant pandas foraging for bamboo in Gengda, Sichuan, China. Home to over 300 original films, live-recorded and catalogued video, a world-class photo library, and over 3 million user-generated photographs, explore.org draws millions of viewers every month.

With such heavy volume, increasing demand, and many more nonprofit partners to highlight, explore.org needed a nimble technology partner to meet the size and scope of its imminent expansion -- and Bexel was the clear choice.

"In the past couple of years, we've been on a fast track to increase the number of remote locations and populate the globe with live nature cams," said Jonathan Silvio, head of Online Services at explore.org. "When we discovered Bexel, we knew we'd found a partner to help us realize this vision."

After a successful first deployment in northern Manitoba, where Bexel's specialty low-light-optimized camera system captured stunning footage of the aurora borealis at night, Bexel has deployed custom-designed systems at nine other explore.org sites, with another 25 planned for 2017.

Designed to be controlled remotely from anywhere in the world, Bexel's camera systems give explore.org's volunteer remote operators the tools they need to provide viewers with an unprecedented glimpse into the natural world. Given the unique circumstances at each explore.org site, Bexel's custom HD and 4K camera systems ensure that riveting, clear footage will be available in even the most extreme conditions.

"Whatever the location and the challenges it presents, we know we can count on Bexel to design a system that can continuously deliver consistently high-quality video and audio," noted Silvio. "It's the advantage of partnering with a company whose video and audio expertise spans decades with media customers around the globe."

"We're thrilled to partner with explore.org and help give people who might never otherwise have the opportunity see sharks in the wild or bald eagles hatching," said Jeffrey Brown, strategic account manager at Bexel. "We're privileged to partner with explore.org as it continues bring a greater appreciation of the natural world to people everywhere."

# # #

About explore.org

Founded in 2004 by Charles Annenberg Weingarten, director and vice president of the Annenberg Foundation, explore.org is a philanthropic media organization using remote, live-streaming cameras to champion the selfless acts of others, create a portal into the natural world, and inspire lifelong learning.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP Group, Inc. has been the leading production partner supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live events industries--and across the globe. We provide the technology and know-how to support the most prestigious sports, entertainment, music and corporate events worldwide. Our technical services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast services, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, they have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 21 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience.

PR Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bexel/170815Bexel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bexel/Bexel-Explore.zip

Photo Caption: Bexel custom-designed systems at explore.org sites

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Bexel%20Robotic%20Camera%20Systems%20%26%20Explore.org%20Partner%20to%20Bring%20High-Quality%20Nature%20Footage%20to%20Millions%20-%20https://goo.gl/QwBVy9

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Bexel:

https://www.facebook.com/BexelBroadcast

https://twitter.com/Bexel

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bexel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDtoWl2WSqBmcX3H-M-8Uw