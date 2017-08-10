You.i TV Names Business and Finance Strategist as CFO

Ottawa, ON, Canada – August 10, 2017 ­­– You.i TV, a global leader in video experience platforms, today announced that Rob White, a highly regarded executive, advisor and board member with established and high-growth software companies, has joined the company as CFO.

White has earned recognition for his ability to shape fortunes of companies for which he was instrumental in providing the finance vision and leadership to help the organizations get to the next level. With You.i TV, he is responsible for developing and executing the financial and investment strategies that underpin the company’s rapid success as a leading global provider of transformative video app development software.

Already ranked in the upper echelons of Deloitte’s North American Technology Fast500 and Canada Technology Fast50, You.i TV continues to outperform expectations, having achieved a 5X ARR in FY’17. White’s arrival closely follows the company’s news of an imminent move to a new complex that is designed to create the right environment to scale at pace.

“Companies that thrive have more than innovative products and operational discipline; they also have the financial readiness to live up to their potential,” said Jason Flick, CEO and co-founder of You.i TV. “Rob’s expertise -- particularly in fund raising, deal making and global expansion -- will be invaluable as we ramp revenues and approach inflection points that demand strong financial guidance.”

As CFO and COO of Object Technology International (OTI), White was instrumental in the company’s acquisition by IBM and created the business infrastructure behind the Eclipse project. He was responsible for the integration of IBM’s USD $5.0B acquisition of Cognos and later led multiple acquisitions that supported the company’s analytics strategy. White currently sits on four corporate Boards of Directors, as well as the boards of Invest Ottawa and several other local entrepreneurial and educational organizations.

“You.i TV’s success in enabling incredible cross-platform video apps mirrors what OTI did for enterprise applications in the early days of Java and Eclipse,” said White. “Our team’s powerful technology has dramatically changed the app development and design process, creating strong value for our customers and producing impressive business results that align with the benchmarks of successful ventures.”