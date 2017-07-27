SAM Provides Tigo Sports Paraguay with 4K Production Upgrade

Snell Advanced Media (SAM) today announced that Tigo Sports, Paraguay’s first sports channel dedicated exclusively to multiple sports coverage, has purchased a range of SAM solutions including its Sirius™ 840 router, Kudos™ LC350 framerate converters and IQ Modular™ infrastructure as part of a major upgrade to its facility. The upgrade allows the simultaneous production of HD and 4K content across major sporting events in Latin America. SAM’s partnership with Paraguayan reseller MACOM was key to delivering the project for Tigo Sports.



Headquartered in Paraguay, Tigo Sports is a sub-brand of the Tigo Group, a leading international developer and operator of cellular telephone service worldwide. The company provides Pay TV and internet services to more than 400,000 homes across Paraguay, offering over 60 international channels with 20 in HD. Tigo Sports has been looking to further strengthen its video and audio production capabilities, most recently opening a Media House designed to provide customers with a facility that has state-of-the-art equipment, high availability bandwidth and computing hardware for future production needs.



Sebastian Saldivar, Technical Manager, Tigo Sports, commented, “As we continue to receive demands for enhanced viewing capabilities, it was essential for us to create an environment that included the latest in 4K technology and workflow management capabilities and SAM’s technology is exactly what we were looking for. Its multi-purpose functionality and the fact that it supports numerous formats including 4K was an investment we needed to make for the future of this network. The Sirius 840 lets us manage channels independently for better control over our audio and video.”



Part of the Sirius 800 family, the 840 offers a compact 576 X 576 frame size to save on power and space. Packed with functionality, it features high performance crosspoint modules for flexible routing of SD, HD, ASI, 3Gbps and embedded audio signals. Built-in Advanced Hybrid Processing (AHP) on every input and output means there is no need for external signal processing devices. Sirius 800 routers offer complete I/O flexibility covering SDI, AES, MADI, 12G-SDI, 4K and IP.



The Kudos LC350 is an easy to use, cost effective video and audio processing unit. Fitting in to 1RU of rack space the LC350 includes a wealth of processing and I/O including SDI, CVBS, AES and analog audio as well as fiber Tx/Rx and HDMI monitoring.



Orlando Invernizzi, Managing Partner at MACOM, said, “MACOM is very proud of its partnership with SAM. This project at Tigo Sports shows just how committed SAM and MACOM are to the Paraguayan and Latin American markets.”



Felipe Andrade, Regional Sales Director for SAM commented, “We recently signed a partnership with MACOM Paraguay, which was key in winning Tigo Sports’ business. Working together with MACOM and Tigo Sports we can offer unmatched performance and first-rate solutions for future production developments not only in Paraguay, but across Latin America.”



ENDS