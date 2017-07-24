AJA Delivers HELO v1.1 Firmware

AJA Video Systemsv1.1 firmware for HELO – the company’s portable H.264 streaming and recording device – is now available as a free download from the AJA website. The latest update streamlines live streaming, encoding and recording content.

HELO v1.1 release highlights include:

·A recording and streaming scheduler that can be programmed locally through HELO’s web UI by importing ICS files or linking to external calendar providers such as Google Calendar

·Simultaneous redundant recording of one file to two media destinations

·Increased recording file segment duration of 360 minutes for TS (transport stream) files

·Support for up to 10 RTSP streams

·REST API documentation describing how to automate basic HELO functions

·Automatic power-on start encoding to stream and/or record

·Auto-reconnect and resume after streaming disconnect

·RTP and MPTS over UDP streaming with unicast and multicast support

·Expanded support for Content Delivery Networks (CDN) and appliances

oAWS™ Elemental Live encoder appliances and AWS Elemental Cloud

oAmino™ set-top boxes

oWowza™ Appliance and Cloud

oStreamShark™

oAkamai™ and Akamai hosted services

About HELO

HELO is an affordable, flexible H.264 streaming and recording stand-alone device. Combining SDI and HDMI I/O into a single appliance, it allows users to stream out to a CDN while simultaneously encoding and recording H.264 files to either SD cards, USB storage or network based storage. HELO is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $1295. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/products/helo.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.