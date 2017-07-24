Telestream Vidchecker 7.2 Verifies File-based Content Complies with Netflix IMF Requirements

Nevada City, California, July 19, 2017 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has announced the integration of Netflix Photon Java code for easy compliance testing within the latest version of Telestream’s Vidchecker automated quality control (QC) system. Photon is the open source java code provided by Netflix for parsing, interpreting and validating constituent files that make an Interoperable Master Package (IMP) of content for submission to Netflix.

Targeting broadcasters, caption & OTT service providers, production facilities and post houses, Vidchecker 7.2 significantly simplifies and speeds up compliance testing for all Netflix submissions. Rather than using Netflix’s rudimentary and time-consuming command line interface, contributors can test for proper IMF packaging using the automated QC capabilities central to Vidchecker, including the automatic creation of easy-to-read output reports.

The development of this new functionality within Telestream Vidchecker is driven by the search for increased efficiency and automation within file-based workflows. With Vidchecker 7.2, report data can be used in decision-making programs within Telestream Vantage workflows. Furthermore, Vidchecker now provides sophisticated workflow enhancement capabilities including HDR QC testing as a standard feature.

“The rapid evolution of Netflix has proved to be a major business driver for enterprises worldwide, so anything that simplifies and speeds up content contribution to the platform is good news for many organizations,” commented Paul Turner, Vice President of Enterprise Products at Telestream. “Vidchecker is an elegant QC solution and its close integration of both Netflix Photon and Vantage means that Telestream customers have a real advantage in contributing fully compliant content to Netflix.”

Reducing human error, freeing creative minds

Vidchecker’s auto-template capability speeds up the otherwise complex task of creating test templates. Users can create templates in two mouse clicks by analyzing a reference file.

The system provides easy-to-read reports that include user-configurable alert messages. These messages can be configured in any language using an organization’s familiar terminology.



Also, Vidchecker includes the ability to automatically correct errors, which saves time and cost by not requiring material to be sent back to the edit suite for a skilled editor to make technical changes.



In developing this Netflix compliance testing, Telestream recognizes that a broad spectrum of different sizes and scales of organization seeks to contribute content to Netflix and their QC infrastructure requirements differ. The Vidchecker portfolio includes options for broadcasters and media professionals as well as a lower priced option with support for all of the data formats a post production company will need.



Vidchecker 7.2 with Netflix Photon integration is available now. To request a free trial go to: http://www.telestream.net/vidchecker/overview.htm