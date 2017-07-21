Monroe Electronics' Edward Czarnecki Appointed to FEMA National Advisory Council IPAWS Subcommittee

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- July 20, 2017 -- Monroe Electronics, a leading provider of emergency information solutions for cable, IPTV, broadcast, government, and university users, today announced that Senior Director for Strategic and Government Affairs Edward Czarnecki has been appointed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Advisory Council (NAC) Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Subcommittee. As a subcommittee member, Czarnecki will serve as a special government employee providing expertise on a wide range of emergency information capabilities.

FEMA established the IPAWS Subcommittee in accordance with the IPAWS Modernization Act of 2015 to review IPAWS and make recommendations to the National Advisory Council. The goal is to ensure that IPAWS incorporates multiple existing communications technologies; incorporates and adapts to future technologies; and provides alerts to the greatest number of people possible, including those with accessibility needs and limited English proficiency.

Earlier this month, Czarnecki was also appointed to the Federal Communications Commission's Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC). As part of that body, Czarnecki will be involved in a comprehensive evaluation of emergency alerting and emerging technologies, such as the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard and 5G, that could result in new alerting capabilities. He will also help develop recommendations for CSRIC's consideration on ways to streamline and modernize existing systems (including the Emergency Alert System, EAS) and reduce burdens on licensees.

Czarnecki coordinates Monroe Electronics' approaches to strategic standards, advanced projects, policy analysis, and regulatory affairs relating to public warning and emergency communications. Czarnecki was also a founding board member of the EAS-CAP Industry Group, which provided vital specifications adopted by both FEMA and the FCC for IPAWS-related EAS equipment. He has been a leader on key federal advisory committees, including the FCC's CSRIC and the FCC's Commercial Mobile Service Alert Committee, where he served on the Alert Interface Group for what would become FEMA's Wireless Emergency Alerts system.

"We're very proud of Ed's work in the alerting community and feel his deep understanding can further the advancement of public alerting and warning across a number of fronts," said Jim Heminway, COO, Monroe Electronics. "Ed is an expert on emerging public warning technologies, standards, and regulations and works closely with local, state, and federal entities on deploying advanced public safety, emergency communications, and emergency alerting solutions. Any organization will benefit from his input."

These two appointments show the interest these federal agencies have in evaluating new options and technologies for the nation's public alert and warning capabilities, as well as the key role Monroe Electronics plays in supporting the nation's emergency communications requirements. IPAWS is integrated with third-party alerting solutions such as Monroe's DASDEC and One-Net solutions to allow broadcasters and cable systems to display critical emergency information and alerts to their audiences. The IPAWS integration with Monroe's DASEOC emergency messaging platform empowers federal, state, territorial, tribal, and local authorities to initiate emergency warnings through the EAS, Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), and other public alerting systems.

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS, merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

