India's Leading Digital Cable Operator Boosts Channel Count and OTT Services With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 19, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that GTPL, India's leading digital cable TV distribution company, which reaches an estimate of more than 8 million households in more than 189 cities, has deployed a next-generation software-based unified video headend system from Harmonic. At the heart of the solution is Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor that supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC encoding for both traditional cable television and live OTT multiscreen services, saving GTPL significant space and power consumption.

"To remain competitive in the television distribution space, we needed to further differentiate our offering with compelling content, deliver higher video quality at a lower cost of operation and prepare for OTT," said Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, managing director at GTPL Hathway. "Harmonic provides us with a complete headend solution for CATV and live OTT, with distribution of up to 650 cable television channels and 50 OTT channels from a unified management system. We can also support advanced features such as graphic overlay and scroll insertion, which are integral to our business. We are currently delivering live TV and have plans to explore catch-up TV, nPVR and 4K video in the future to provide an even better viewing experience to subscribers."

According to Frost & Sullivan, there are approximately 66 million unique connected video viewers in India, and about 1.3 million OTT paid video subscribers. The ability to support CATV and live OTT services from a unified headend provides interoperability capabilities, operational efficiency and opens up revenue opportunities for GTPL by enabling the operator to launch OTT offerings when ready.

"Migrating to a software-based unified video headend for CATV and OTT delivery allows GTPL to roll out new offerings quickly and reduce costs through decreased space, power, equipment and personnel requirements," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "In the future, as GTPL further improves upon its video quality and service offerings, Harmonic's software-based infrastructure will make it easy to adapt new codecs and formats."

The Electra X2 processor maximizes the efficiency and flexibility of statistical multiplexing through tight integration with Harmonic's ProStream(R) video stream processor, allowing the operator to increase bandwidth efficiency and broaden its channel count. The unified headend also includes ProView(TM) integrated receiver-decoders for reception and ProMedia(TM) Package multiscreen stream packager for deploying secure live OTT services. Everything is managed through the NMX network management solution.

