Timecode Systems Ships UltraSync ONE

WORCESTER, U.K. -- July 17, 2017 -- Timecode Systems Limited today announced that the first UltraSync ONE wireless sync units have been released for shipping and will shortly be available from the company's resellers around the world. Since unveiling UltraSync ONE at the 2017 NAB Show in April, Timecode Systems has been inundated with pre-orders from broadcast professionals enthusiastic to be first in line to use its new wireless workflow solution. With stock arriving across the company's network of dealers in the next few days, the first UltraSync ONE units will be hitting television studios and film locations imminently, revealing the true power of this small-but-mighty wireless sync solution.

UltraSync ONE is the latest addition to Timecode Systems' range of timecode generators and transceivers. Measuring 55mm x 44mm x 17mm, weighing only 39g and with a battery life of more than 25 hours, it is designed to provide hassle-free sync even on the longest shooting days. And priced at just £240 ($299 or €279,) it is the smallest, most cost-effective generator and transceiver on the market to provide timecode, genlock for camera sync, and word clock for sound.

With the demands of multicamera filming driving the requirement for more than just timecode to guarantee a reliable sync, Timecode Systems treats genlock and word clock as a necessity for filming today, rather than a luxury that comes with a hefty price tag. UltraSync ONE is the only product in the world of its size and price point to have a genlock and word clock sync output in addition to timecode.

"You should have seen the sound engineers' eyes light up when we unveiled the full feature set of the UltraSync ONE at the 2017 NAB Show," said Paul Bannister, chief science officer for Timecode Systems Limited. "The moment they realise that it is not just small and cost-effective, but also has the added sync power of genlock and word clock in addition to timecode, they are sold. And being so small and lightweight, it's destined to be a hit with the camera operators too."

But it's not just the camera operators and sound mixers at the point of acquisition applauding the arrival of the UltraSync ONE; the huge time and cost savings experienced down the line in postproduction will really make the difference. UltraSync ONE earned an honourable mention from the panel of judges for the Post Production Technology category of the Cine Gear Expo 2017 Technical Awards in recognition of the huge benefits it offers for edit workflows. Thousands of hours of content can be recorded during the course of filming a multicamera television series. UltraSync ONE makes it easy to capture, log, search, and synchronise this content, delivering significant time and cost savings throughout the production process, from acquisition through to postproduction.

"We're thrilled that UltraSync ONE was recognised by the CineGear judges for its impact on postproduction workflows," said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems Limited. "We've worked closely with a number of production teams who have adopted our system, and what we're consistently hearing is complete amazement at just how much time it is saving them when the footage gets to the edit suite. It's not a few hours saved; it's often days or even weeks of edit time. Coming from a television production background, I'm always so excited to see any technical solution that allows genuine cost and time savings -- putting 'more money on the screen,' as we used to say, rather than wasting resources on pointless manual edit tasks. With UltraSync ONE, we're making the power of our wireless sync an even more affordable solution for multicamera production teams."

To coincide with the release of UltraSync ONE, the company is also opening the doors of its own Timecode Systems online store for U.K. and Europe customers. This gives users who don't have local connections with dealers an alternative place to purchase Timecode Systems products.

