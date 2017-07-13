PrimeTime Lighting Celebrates Anniversary with Video Series

DALLAS – July 13, 2017 – PrimeTime Lighting Systems celebrates its business anniversary by introducing a series of YouTube videos. The inaugural video describes the history of the company which dates back to 1975. Glen Harn, PrimeTime president explains, “if it makes a light product perform better, then we’re always going to go the extra mile to include it in our product.”

PrimeTime has continued to innovate the broadcast studio lighting industry with engineering expertise and superior quality LED and fluorescent light fixtures.

Five-year warranty on LED fixtures

LED lights that last and keep studios quiet – NO FAN

Quality reflectors guaranteed for the life of the lights

Lights designed by engineers

Designed and manufactured in the USA

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

###