Registration Now Open for SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 24-26 in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- July 12, 2017 -- SMPTE(R), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology, has opened registration for the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017), Oct. 24-26 in Hollywood, California, as well as for the SMPTE 2017 Symposium, preceding the technical conference and exhibition, on Oct. 23. Early bird registration rates are available now through Aug. 12; hotel group rates are available through Sept. 20.

SMPTE's Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. Taking place at the Hollywood & Highland Center, the event will fill two exhibit halls and multiple session rooms. SMPTE 2017 will also feature a beer garden, Broadcast Beat's SMPTE 2017 Live! Studio, and a series of special events culminating with the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala hosted in the Loews Hollywood Hotel's Hollywood Ballroom on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26.

"The rapid pace of change in the media and entertainment industry makes the SMPTE Annual Conference & Exhibition a critically important event for anyone wishing to experience and understand the latest advances in motion-imaging and audio," said SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh. "For four days in October, Hollywood will be the place to learn about the research, standards, technologies, and techniques that are enabling amazing new experiences for media consumers worldwide."

The SMPTE 2017 technical conference program committee is chaired by SMPTE Fellows Paul Chapman, senior vice president of technology at Fotokem; Thomas Edwards, vice president of technology and engineering at FOX; and Sara Kudrle, product marketing manager at Imagine Communications. Technical conference sessions will address topics including advances in display technologies; cinema processing and projection technology; larger color and dynamic range; compression; content management and storage; restoration and preservation; content security; virtual, augmented, and mixed reality; media infrastructure (SMPTE ST 2110) and distribution; image acquisition and processing; new techniques in audio; quality assurance and monitoring; workflow systems management; cloud technologies; and encouraging diversity in technology.

The daylong SMPTE 2017 Symposium on Oct. 23 is titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Digital Media Creation: The Promise, The Reality, and The (Scary?) Future." The Symposium will examine how AI and machine learning technologies have gained significant traction in the creation of digital media. Speakers will offer practical use cases throughout the production chain -- including story and script development, music composition, contextual analysis of dailies, edit preparation, imaging processing, visual effects (VXF) preparation, and audience engagement, along with discoverability and distribution of content. Experts, visionaries, and thought leaders in the field will assist attendees in establishing a firm foundation for understanding these technologies, which may eventually disrupt the media and entertainment industry. The Symposium is included with select conference packages, as an add-on, or as a stand-alone registration.

The conference and exhibition schedule includes the usual wealth of technical sessions as well an array of special events affording plenty of opportunities for face-to-face, real-world interaction between attendees, exhibitors, and speakers.

Monday, Oct. 23

* The SMPTE 2017 Symposium will take place throughout the day.

* SMPTE and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Women In Post will present the annual Women in Technology Luncheon, which provides guests the opportunity to discuss ways to increase diversity in the media and entertainment workplace. Tickets are available for purchase separately, or as an add-on with conference registration.

* The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival will highlight the creative use of technology to support the art and craft of storytelling. Screenings will showcase outstanding short films submitted by students from around the world. Tickets are available separately, or as an add-on with conference registration. Tickets are free for students, and a donation to the SMPTE Education Fund is suggested for other attendees.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

* The first day of the SMPTE 2017 technical conference will feature the opening keynote.

* The Ray Dolby and Centennial Exhibit Halls will open at noon.

* The Fellows Luncheon, open exclusively to SMPTE Fellows and Life Fellows, will honor the industry leaders newly elevated to Fellow status. SMPTE Fellows who wish to attend must select tickets with their conference registration.

* The SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting is open to all conference attendees, and a separate ticket is not required.

* The Oktoberfest Reception in the Centennial Exhibit Hall is open to all attendees, and a separate ticket is not required.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

* Day two of the SMPTE 2017 technical conference sessions will extend the entire day.

* The Ray Dolby and Centennial Exhibit Halls will open at 10 a.m., and an evening reception in the Ray Dolby Exhibit Hall is open to all conference attendees from 5-7 p.m. No separate ticket is required.

Thursday, Oct. 26

* The final day of SMPTE 2017 technical conference sessions will extend the entire day, with both exhibit halls open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* The SMPTE 2017 Annual Awards Gala will welcome ticketed guests on the red carpet and treat them to a reception and dinner honoring industry leaders. Tickets are available for purchase separately or as an add-on with conference registration.

Tickets for many SMPTE 2017 events are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Early-bird registration pricing is available now through Aug. 12. Attendees also can save by taking advantage of the SMPTE group room rate at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, where a limited block of reduced-rate rooms will be available through Sept. 20, or while rooms remain available.

In addition to registering, prospective exhibitors may still secure prime exhibit space now, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Further information about SMPTE 2017 and the SMPTE 2017 Symposium is available at www.smpte2017.org. Additional information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

