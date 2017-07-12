Tedial’s CSO & CMO Esther Mesas Joins IABM Board

Malaga, Spain -Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Esther Mesas, the company’s CSO & CMO has joined IABM’s Board. Responsible for the overall strategy of IABM, the board reviews and changes policies of the association as necessary and exercises overall financial control.

“The broadcast industry has undergone a major transformation and we’re now living in historical times,” says Esther Mesas. “The internet has burst onto the scene, which has seen a fundamental shift in viewing habits that affects the entire broadcast chain, from consumer to manufacturer and suppliers. As well as changing consumer habits, this transformation affects the way that content is supplied. This change has been reflected in broadcast technology and in the traditional business model, challenging all companies that are part of the content supply chain. I’m very happy to be part of this fascinating transformation and enthusiastic about being selected to be on IABM’s board, particularly in these challenging and visionary times.”

IABM CEO Peter White adds, “The members’ board plays a vital role in the continuing success of IABM, and the new board is a powerhouse of industry knowledge that represents the widest interests of the membership.”

Other newly elected members to the IABM board include: Dr Jörg Pohlman (ARRI), Kevin Usher (Avid), Nicki Fisher (Clear-Com), Muriel De Lathouwer (EVS Broadcast Equipment), Andreas Hilmer (Lawo), Alison Pavitt (Pebble Beach), Tim Felstead (SAM), Anna Lockwood (Telstra) and David MacGregor (TSL).

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

