Wazee Digital Announces Improvements to Core That Increase Efficiency

DENVER -- July 10, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced improvements to Wazee Digital Core designed to enhance the user experience. Changes to the user interface will result in greater efficiency, while process changes will make it easier for users to ingest content and update bulk metadata.

"At Wazee Digital, we strive for simplicity and ease of use with all of our products. To that end, we are continuously innovating Core and adding technical improvements to make life easier and more efficient for our end users," said Allison Coquet, Wazee Digital's vice president, product line management, Core. "Efficiency is a key driver for Wazee Digital. Some might say it's only a click or an extra keystroke, but for the people who perform that job, they might be looking at hundreds of clicks or keystrokes a day. The latest enhancements to Core will help them accomplish their jobs without wasting time on unnecessary steps."

Core is Wazee Digital's digital asset management solution and the only one in the industry built from the ground up to operate in the cloud. The center of the Wazee Digital content management system, Core is the foundation for all the company's services and capabilities.

The first thing users will notice when logging in to Core is a new landing page. From there, a more intuitive interface design makes it possible to handle tasks in fewer clicks. The search function got a boost with type-ahead predictive search, whereby users start typing a query into the search field, and Core anticipates the complete query, makes suggestions, and immediately begins looking for results. Also, Core now saves users' search history in the search bar for quick reference. Changes to bins in the interface make for a more efficient user experience.

For content ingest, a new discovery policy allows the master asset and bulk metadata to be ingested separately, with Core later synchronizing the two during the discovery process. This is another improvement that allows for more efficient workflows.

The enhancements are available now to all users at no additional cost.

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

