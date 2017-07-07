Waves Announces Headphone EQ Calibration for Nx Virtual Mix Room

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions and digital music production tools, announces an update to the Waves Nx Virtual Mix Room plugin – a new headphone EQ calibration feature. Added in response to popular demand, this new feature allows users to select a correction EQ curve for specific popular headphone models.

Nx Virtual Mix Room is a virtual monitoring plugin that recreates the three-dimensional acoustics of a professionally treated mix room on any set of headphones. This allows you to hear on headphones the same depth and panoramic stereo image you would hear from speakers in a physical room, enabling you to properly judge how your headphone mixes will translate to speakers.

Based on precision headphone measurement data provided by www.headphone.com, the Nx plugin’s new EQ calibration curves are designed to balance out any extreme features in your headphone’s frequency response, correcting them toward a common frequency balance. This provides a more transparent starting point for monitoring and mixing.

The following headphone models are currently supported by Nx:

Audeze EL-8 (Closed-Back)

Audeze iSINE 20

Audeze SINE

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

AKG K-702

Beyerdynamic DT-880 (250 ohm)

Beyerdynamic DT-990 (250 ohm)

Sennheiser HD-280 Pro

Sennheiser HD-600

Sennheiser HD-800

Shure SRH-440

Sony MDR-7506

Using Nx Virtual Mix Room with EQ calibration, users can now mix and monitor on headphones with greater confidence than ever, experiencing precise, reliable high-end sound in the studio, at home or on the road.