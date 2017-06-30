Designed and Built by Broadcast Solutions GmbH, New Van Expands Slovakian Broadcaster's HD Capabilities for Live Production

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 30, 2017 -- Broadcast Solutions GmbH, one of Europe's foremost providers of broadcast production services and solutions, has installed Riedel's MediorNet real-time media network on board Alphaline A12, an all-new HD outside broadcast (OB) van commissioned by major Slovakian television network Televízia Markíza. Working in tandem with Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom solution, MediorNet provides a decentralized and redundant communications and signal routing backbone for Televízia Markíza's lineup of live sports and entertainment broadcasts.

"MediorNet's decentralized routing approach is perfect for live broadcasting. Not only does it reduce the single points of failure, but it also makes things simpler and more efficient by placing physical I/O closer to where it's needed while also reducing copper," said Rainer Kampe, Broadcast Solutions CTO. "Alphaline A12 is our first OB deployment of MediorNet, and we know we've made the right choice to deliver the bulletproof communications capabilities Televízia Markíza requires."

Alphaline A12 is capable of supporting 14+ cameras in productions, such as Televízia Markíza's popular "Let's Dance" reality show, and also provides critical backup support for the network's studio programming. Broadcast Solutions worked with Slovakian systems integrator ELEKTRONIKA to design and install the van's MediorNet network, consisting of a MetroN core router, 16 MicroN high-density media distribution network devices, and four MediorNet Compact stage boxes. An Artist 128 intercom system with 14 keypanels provides flexible high-quality communications.

"Alphaline A12 is the missing link in our production capabilities because it now allows us to shoot all of our live programs in full HD. With state-of-the-art systems such as MediorNet and Artist, the new van is a critical element in our ongoing mission to attract new viewers and maintain market share," said Mattias Settele, General Director, Televízia Markíza. "The Riedel solutions deliver the perfect blend of high-quality output and reliability for even our most demanding live productions."

"Alphaline A12 is our first OB deployment of MediorNet, and we decided to get the best solutions available in order to have the most universal OB van possible," said Zdenko Ryšavý, Technical Director, Televízia Markíza. "Televízia Markíza is now perfectly positioned for future growth at home and in the European OB market."

