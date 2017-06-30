Richard Chew, ACE Featured in One-on-One Conversation at EditFest LA

EditFest LA, the day-long celebration of the art and craft of editing presented by American Cinema Editors, will take place on August 12, 2017 at Walt Disney’s Frank Wells Theater.EditFest launched in LA in 2008, offering a rapt audience the opportunity to hear the world’s best editors share insights and experiences.On this, the 10th anniversary of EditFest LA, ACE is proud to present Richard Chew, ACE, in a one-on-one conversation. Past EditFest one-on-one conversations have included Anne V Coates, ACE, Michael Tronick, ACE, Eric Zumbrunnen, ACE, Terry Rawlings, ACE, and Arthur Schmidt, ACE.

The Oscar™ winning Chew is a highly esteemed editor whose extensive credits include Star Wars, Risky Business, My Favorite Year, Singles, Waiting to Exhale, The Runaways, Shanghai Noon, That Thing You Do, and I Am Sam.He is currently at work on director Emilio Estevez’s The Public.As a co-editor, he won an Oscar for Star Wars, was nominated for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and won BAFTA Awards for The Conversation and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.He has been nominated for three ACE Eddies.

EditFest features film and television editors in panel discussions that offer attendees the opportunity to hear their experiences, ask questions and mingle with some of the most creative talents in the industry. A complete list of editors included in 2017 EditFest LA will be announced shortly. EditFest attendees will also receive a catered lunch and admission to the ACE After Party – cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, with raffle prizes. Proceeds for EditFest LA go to the ACE Educational Center and are tax deductible.

For further details, updates, and registration information, visit americancinemaeditors.com. Tickets are on sale now; early bird tickets are available until July 6th.

EditFest is presented with the support of Platinum Sponsor Blackmagic Design and Gold Sponsor Avid.