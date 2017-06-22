LynTec's NPAC Racks Up Industry Wins at InfoComm 2017

LENEXA, Kan. -- June 22, 2017 -- LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that the newly released NPAC was recognized with two awards at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Florida. NPAC received the Commercial Integrator Best Electronics Systems Technologies (BEST) Award in the Power Conditioning, Surge Suppression, & Energy Solutions category and an AV Technology Best of Show InfoComm 2017 Award.

"NPAC is a different way to approach power in the rack, giving integrators a ready-to-install, networkable, 80-amp, 2RU solution for the power, sequencing, and control of audio, video, and lighting systems -- without bringing in an outside electrician and other sub-contractors," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Receiving these incredible industry awards is more than just about showcasing NPAC. They highlight our commitment to the needs of our customers -- redefining how to safeguard their AV investments while easing daily operation."

The BEST Awards are a yearly conglomeration of the most outstanding products and services impacting the commercial integration industry. Judged onsite by a panel of professional users and editors, the AV Technology Best of Show represents outstanding achievements in product development. Both awards were presented on the show floor.

LynTec's NPAC is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. NPAC is available in two models: 120V or 240V, and features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2RU enclosure -- saving valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. Through an onboard server, integrators can select step rates from fractions of a second up to 999 seconds and specify over- and under-voltage protection as well as auto shutdown for each circuit. Ideal for lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones, the unit accepts multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX) and simple contact closures.

From NPAC's interface, users can select each zone's protocol, as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor status remotely from any computer, tablet, or handheld smart device. In addition, users can receive alert notifications via text or email to warn of voltage anomalies. Meeting NFPA fire code requirements, it performs circuit-selectable load-shedding for emergency shutoff. An onboard astronomical timer automates operation, reducing operating costs for AVL systems.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure -- saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

