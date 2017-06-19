NRTV Switzerland deploys Cinegy Air PRO Bundle

Munich, Germany, 19 June 2017 – Cinegy today announced that Nyon Regional Television (NRTV), a local TV station based in Nyon, Switzerland, has deployed Cinegy Air PRO Bundle, a comprehensive, IP-based software suite for automated HD playout.

NRTV provides local news from and for the Nyon district, located just northeast of Geneva. NRTV produces four weekly regional programmes: L’INFO (local news program), Le DÉBAT (debates on news-related issues), NRTV fait sa Culture (local cultural news) and NRTV fait son Sport (local sports news) as well as providing coverage of special events in the region.

With Cinegy Air PRO Bundle, NRTV is now broadcast throughout the region, and the country, in high definition including all of its cable operator partners such as Swisscom TV, Net +, and UPC-Cablecom, and via the Internet on YouTube, Facebook, and from www.nrtv.ch.

NRTV Director Christophe Rasch said, “We were working with aging and in some cases obsolete equipment, so our primary goal was to quickly and efficiently transition from an SD to an HD playout system to offer a better quality experience to our multiplatform audience.

“What we found in the Cinegy Air PRO, bundled with Cinegy Type, offered not just the best, but the most cost effective means to achieve our aims.”

Cinegy Air PRO Bundles vastly simplify the ability to deliver HD channels effortlessly and inexpensively. In addition to multichannel playout capabilities, the Cinegy Air PRO Bundle includes Cinegy Type channel branding in a single, software solution.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “NRTV is a perfect example of a successful broadcaster that wanted to further improve viewer engagement by providing even higher quality, but in a straightforward and inexpensive way. That sits squarely in Cinegy’s wheelhouse and we are very pleased to now provide NRTV with easy-to-learn, intuitive software that can be implemented very quickly for multi-channel playout and numerous other features.”