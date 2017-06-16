Just a Few Days Left to get AES New York on the House

Exhibits-Plus sessions expand for 143rd International AES Convention; free Exhibits-Plus registration through June 16

New York, NY — This Friday, June 16, is the last day to register for a free Exhibits-Plus badge for the 2017 Audio Engineering Society New York Convention, taking place October 18 to 21, 2017, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Exhibits-Plus registration, a $75 value, offers access to the Convention’s special events, the exhibition and expanded exhibition floor sessions. As a further bonus, registration offers access to the adjacent NAB Show New York exhibition floor and the content in the NAB Show New York’s Core Package (also a $75 value).

In addition to the increasingly popular Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo, along with New York’s own Broadway Sound Expo, new events added to the complement of exhibition floor activities include the Broadcast Audio Expo sessions, covering audio applications for radio & TV studios, outside broadcasts and streaming broadcast over portable devices. As one of the pioneers in the interoperability of networking protocols, AES will host a special insight panel that will look into the current and future of AoIP and transport systems. The Broadcast Audio Expo is being held in partnership with sponsors Yamaha, Neumann/Sennheiser and Calrec.

Audio 4 VR is a two-day event with focused product sessions and updates continuing forward from the 2016 AVAR International Conference. The Audio 4 VR stage is situated at the front of the exhibit hall, adjacent to the VR demo areas. Produced in partnership with IMSTA, Software@aes is a pavilion of exhibitors and a day of sessions. With a focus on DAW and Plug-in software, the pavilion features leading manufacturers exhibiting together next to the session stage. Also being introduced are the Mix with the Masters Mixing Workshops at AES. With three days of mixing workshops from twenty of the top producers and mixers in the world, this area is sure to be a crowd magnet!

The Project Studio Expo sessions, a regular feature of the AES Exhibition floor, are aimed at anyone who wants to record and produce audio. The PSE provides a stage for icons of the industry to offer practical advice and to share knowledge and experience. The Project Studio Expo is being hosted in partnership with Sound On Sound magazine and sponsors Focusrite, Genelec and Neumann/Sennheiser.

The Live Sound Expo & Broadway Sound Expo sessions provide opportunities for anyone who is involved with live performance productions to advance their knowledge and understanding of theater sound design, hidden mics and musicals, touring bands, national events and more, also guided by industry leading experts. The Live Sound Expo is being hosted in partnership with sponsors Yamaha, Neumann/Sennheiser, Cadac and L-Acoustics.

Register now and make plans to join us at the 143rd International AES Convention. As well as free Exhibits-Plus registration if you register before the end of day on June 16, advance registration offers the lowest pricing available on technical program All Access badges. Register Now. and Reserve Housing for the 143rd AES Convention.



Photo Caption: An AES Los Angeles 2016 Convention audience learns from multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer/producer Frank Filipetti on the Project Studio Expo stage. The PSE is part of the FREE content offered with Exhibits-Plus registration. Free Exhibits-Plus registration for AES NY 2017 ends this week.

