FSR to Introduce Huddle BLOX™ Charging Station at InfoComm 2017

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, is introducing Huddle BLOX™ at InfoComm 2017. Huddle BLOX, a sturdy and convenient charging station that doubles as a table, will be keeping everyone connected and powered up in FSR’s Booth 3843.

Huddle BLOX™ Charging Station

The Huddle BLOX™ from FSR are tables designed to function as charging stations in libraries, coffee shops, lobbies media rooms, or any location where powering up is desired. Providing Wireless and USB charging along with AC power allows connections with room to spare. These sturdy blocks are available in two sizes and an array of finishes including black, white and maple. For a quick meeting, a study group, or to just relax, Huddle BLOX has everyone connected!

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

