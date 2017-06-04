FireFly Cinema’s Live On-set Live Grading Tool, FirePlay Live, Now Available Online for just $49 a year

FireFly Cinema today announced that FirePlay Live, its cost-effective application for on-set live grading, is now available as a download from the new FireFly Cinema Online store for just $49 a year (compared to the usual $399 a year). The special promotion started at the Cine Gear Expo show in Los Angeles and continues until September 1st 2017.

Compatible with most LUT boxes, FirePlay Live generates instant results to screen allowing DOPs and DITs to capture digital images with confidence. All metadata is saved in FirePlay so that the same look previewed on-set can be instantly recalled in post-production.

Unlike competing products, FirePlay Live is also a media player allowing users to play raw footage directly in the application while refining any color grading done live. FirePlay supports 3D LUTs as well as CDLs, but unlike other products, it can also perform high-end color grading, including RGB and Hue curves with secondaries.

FirePlay Live is available from theFireFly Cinema Online Storeas well as official FireFly Cinema resellers.

About FireFly Cinema

FireFly Suite offers a comprehensive color workflow encompassing FirePlay (for playback), FireDay (for digital dailies) and FirePost (for color finishing). Used on hundreds of feature films (LA LA Land, Planetarium, The History of Love, Belle and Sebastien), FireFly Cinema solutions provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and postproduction. Unlike other solutions, the FireFly Cinema applications are built to be faster, less complicated, and more affordable for independent filmmakers as well as big budget features. Learn more at www.FireFlycinema.com