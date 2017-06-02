Sony DADC NMS Creative Services Acquired by Pixelogic

Pixelogic, the innovative and fully integrated global provider of localization and distribution services, has completed the acquisition of the Creative Services business unit of Sony DADC New Media Solutions, Inc. The acquisition brings an expansion of Pixelogic’s significant services to the media and entertainment industry and provides additional capabilities including experienced staff, proprietary technology and an extended footprint.



“The acquisition of Sony DADC NMS Creative Services places Pixelogic at the leading edge of media services for our feature and episodic customers,” said John Suh, co-president of Pixelogic. “It expands our team of expert media engineers and creative talent, extends our geographic reach by providing a fully established London operation, and further adds to our capacity and capability within an expansive list of tools, technologies, formats, and distribution solutions.”

Founded less than a year ago, Pixelogic now employs over 240 worldwide employees and is rapidly becoming a leading provider of localization and distribution services to the major Hollywood studios, broadcasters and digital retailers. Led by industry veterans Suh and Rob Seidel, the company is headquartered in Burbank, Calif., with additional operations in Culver City, Calif., London, U.K. and Cairo, Egypt.

This acquisition marks the second deal by Pixelogic following its August 2016 purchase of Radius60, a pioneer in physical media, digital distribution and next generation products for more than 13 years. Radius60 was headquartered in Culver City, Calif., and led by co-founders Keith Prokop and Alex Webster and partners Alex Otero and Raja Sahi. All four Radius60 partners form a key part of Pixelogic’s management team providing ongoing leadership in operations, technology and client service.

“Sony DADC NMS Creative Services was the industry leader in 4K, UHD, HDR and IMF (Interoperable Master Format) workflows,” said Prokop, executive vice president and general manager of Media Services for Pixelogic. “We’re thrilled to add these superior technologies and capabilities to our current offerings and provide our customer base with unparalleled next generation picture quality and services.”

Sony DADC NMS Creative Services was under the direction of Seth Hallen, who joins Pixelogic as senior vice president of Business Development and Strategy. “This acquisition made sense to us on every level,” said Hallen. “We fully believe in the Pixelogic vision and the value it will deliver to our combined customers. We also have high confidence in the Pixelogic management team and their incredible base of employee talent. The combined team is truly comprised of best-in-class skills and experience in every area.”



All Sony DADC NMS Creative Services staff, technology and operations are now part of Pixelogic.