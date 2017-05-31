SIS LIVE races ahead in connectivity stakes

All 25 venues have now gone live with SIS LIVE’s Anylive fibre network, including full redundancy via fixed satellite terminals for full video, audio, and data transfer. All of the connections are monitored and managed by SIS LIVE’s network operations centres in MediaCityUK and Milton Keynes.

David Meynell, managing director, SIS LIVE, said, “Our extensive experience in covering horse racing at all levels is paralleled by our expertise in fibre connectivity. We now provide video and data over fibre for hundreds of races each year as part of multiple commitments to broadcasters, bookmaking services, and SIS. The permanent connectivity we’ve now established throughout Ireland will not only improve their video, audio and data transfer services, but open up new avenues for creative production techniques and innovative gaming services.”

Darren Lawlor, commercial and broadcast manager, Horse Racing Ireland said, “Horse Racing Ireland is looking forward to the introduction of the Anylive network and the potential new opportunities that it may bring. This is an exciting project and we will continue to work closely with SIS LIVE to help deliver new innovative products.”

SIS LIVE’s fully managed Anylive network already connects more than 100 sport and entertainment venues internationally. The fibre network is further enhanced by SIS LIVE’s fleet of satellite trucks. Anylive also enables SIS LIVE customers to do far more in terms of moving low-latency data.

Paddy Walsh, chief executive, The Association of Irish Racecourses Company Limited by Guarantee said, “We are delighted with the improved connectivity from SIS LIVE’s Anylive network as it enables the quality of service in providing the Irish racing product to bookmakers and broadcasters alike to be further enhanced.”

SIS LIVE’s Meynell added, “This connectivity in Ireland represents a major step forward in our expansion and enables us to deliver exceptionally high quality service agreements.”