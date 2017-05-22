Blackmagic Design’s NAB 2017 Roadshow

What: Come and see the latest Blackmagic Design solutions for video, television and film production at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2017 Roadshow! Don’t miss the opportunity for hands-on demonstrations of the newly announced DaVinci Resolve 14, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD, Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro and more.

Where / When: We will be visiting seven cities over six weeks, between June and July, including:

Boston, MA

June 6, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Arlington Lodge Sons of Italy of America

19 Prentiss Road

Arlington, MA 02476

Washington, DC

June 8, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Greenbelt Marriott

6400 Ivy Lane

Greenbelt, MD 20770

Vancouver, BC

June 20, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)

BCIT Downtown Campus

555 Seymour Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 3H6

Canada

Portland, OR

June 22, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

1945 SE Water Ave

Portland, OR 97214

Salt Lake City, UT

June 27, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

The Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek

75 South West Temple

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Denver, CO

June 29, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

The Soiled Dove Underground

7401 E. 1st Ave

Denver, CO 80230

Toronto, ON

July 11, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Sheridan - Screen Industries Research & Training Centre

Pinewood Toronto Studios

225 Commissioners Street

Toronto, Ontario M4M 0A1

Canada

For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/usatour-2017

###