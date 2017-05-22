Viddsee Uses Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro on New Mother’s Day Film

Singapore - May 19, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that award winning Singapore-based short film director Daniel Yam shot his new short film, “Time,” using URSA Mini Pro and completed color correction using DaVinci Resolve. The film marks Viddsee’s first original short film, which was commissioned as part of Viddsee’s partnership with the Singapore Film Commission, a division of Singapore’s Info-Communications Media Development Authority.

The film follows Grace, a frustrated young mother juggling between the constant demands of her son and her work. She wishes her boy would grow up quickly, just like she did. Unbeknownst to her, time has other plans.

We knew going in we needed a good portable camera. As the camera needed to be transferred quickly from handheld to a dolly and to tripods, good camera portability would speed up production. We were also shooting indoors and out, so good capture quality for color grading during post production was also a key concern,” said Daniel.

“We only had two days to shoot. There was a scene where the doors would open and daylight would flood into a night lit scene. I thought the camera’s dynamic range held the highlights and shadows extremely well. We were supposed to shoot in the park for the hand holding scene but it rained. So, we chose to shoot indoor below a HDB flat. We were shooting under a shelter out into the open. The high contrast was handled very nicely by the camera,” Daniel recounts.

“We chose to shoot with Blackmagic's URSA Mini Pro and are very happy on how it all turned out. The URSA Mini Pro has spectacular dynamic range, natural colors and a high frame rate. So, it's no surprise that the finished film looks awesome. Well, At least I think so! I especially liked that it was reliable. It did not overheat or give any issues when we were shooting in the sun, so we could focus on getting great shots for the story,” he continued.

To convey the emotional depth of the film and layered scenes, the filmmakers relied heavily on color and tones to set the narrative stage. Using the URSA Mini Pro’s ability to capture 4.6K raw footage, they had ample ability to treat scenes come post production. DaVinci Resolve software was used to achieve the desired visual moods.

Audiences can also watch the short film “Time” on Viddsee.com. “Time” also premieres on May 13, Saturday, 10:35pm as part of a Mother’s Day special on Lifetime, across 15 territories in Asia.

