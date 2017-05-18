Pro Sound Effects® Releases New Master Library 2017

Brooklyn, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, today released the Master Library 2017 - an upgraded version of their most comprehensive general sound library. Now offering more than 200,000 royalty-free sound effects with metadata optimized for pinpoint search, the new Master Library 2017 also provides users with full online access, free annual updates, and search software.

Totaling over 1,700 hours of diverse, professional quality sound effects spanning 293 categories, the Master Library 2017 features newly added sounds from world-class recordists. This includes the latest specialty library releases from Pro Sound Effects such as "Cinematic Winds" by film sound legends Alan Splet and Ann Kroeber. The Master Library 2017 is the most complete sound library for professional media production - designed to include everything you need to deliver great sound faster than ever.

Coinciding with the release, the Master Library 2017 is on sale through June 1st at 15% off for companies with buyout or annual subscription options, and 50% off for freelancers. Application for Freelancer Pricing is free with no purchase commitment.

"The Master Library 2017 is our flagship general library, and this year we have upgraded it with more than 27,000 world-class sound effects plus search software to make it better than it has ever been," says Douglas Price, President of Pro Sound Effects. "We are proud to unveil and offer our most thorough general library to date that users can rely on to stay in the creative zone, finish projects faster and produce their best sound always."

Master Library 2017 Key Features:

205,229 broadcast .wav files for use in any project

(NEW) 27,446 additional sounds including new and unreleased libraries

2.44TB on 3TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive, Online, or on your Server

293 Categories: From everyday essentials to niche sonic elements

Rich metadata: Optimized for fast, pinpoint search

Full Online Access: 24/7 from any computer

Free Annual Updates: Continually keep your library fresh

(NEW) Search Software: Drag-and-drop to your DAW

100% Royalty-Free License

Buyout and Annual Payment Options

View Master Library 2017 Full Features, Videos, Audio Demos & Reviews

Pricing:

Through June 1st, the Master Library 2017 is available to companies for $9,995 (reg. $11,995), or starting at $2,995 per year for a multi-user license (reg. $3,795 per year).

For independent media creators enrolled in the Freelancer Program, the Master Library 2017 is available for $5,995 (reg. $11,995) through June 1st. Any freelance sound designer, sound editor, video editor, audio engineer, game developer or media creator can apply for free without any purchase commitment. Learn more and apply at prosoundeffects.com/master

About Pro Sound Effects®:

Pro Sound Effects® develops the most useful sound effects libraries for next level media production. Audio professionals in post, games, film and television rely on PSE libraries to fuel creativity, finish projects faster, and produce better sound. PSE libraries span the sonic spectrum, are continually updated and accessible 24/7 online, on drive, and from any computer. Based in Brooklyn since 2004, PSE continues to push the industry forward with the Hybrid Sound Effects Library™, Freelancer Program, flexible multi-user licensing and client-driven library development.

Learn more about Pro Sound Effects